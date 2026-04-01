Cartrack and Maharishi Invincibility Institute Partner to Build Long-Term Skills and Employment Pathways for South Africa’s Youth

PARTNERS IN PURPOSE: A long-term partnership sealed with purpose, Cartrack SA CEO, Joshua Victor (left), and Maharishi Invincibility Institute Co-Founder and CEO, Dr Taddy Blecher, join forces to open doors and create opportunities for the next generation. Picture: SUPPLIED

Cartrack, a leading global software platform for operational excellence and subsidiary of Karooooo Limited (NASDAQ: KARO), has announced a strategic long-term partnership with the Maharishi Invincibility Institute to empower youth from marginalised communities through access to skills development and education, aimed at expanding employment opportunities and reducing the unemployment rate for youth in South Africa.

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Cartrack now employs more than 6 000 people in South Africa, drawing talent from communities across the country, and continues to grow its workforce as the business expands. This partnership strengthens Cartrack’s existing Cartrack Academy, and together, Cartrack and the Maharishi Invincibility Institute aim to deliver a holistic and integrated development journey for learners, supporting young people from foundational education through to workplace readiness and ultimately into meaningful, sustainable employment with Cartrack.

“Our focus is on building sustainable futures and creating real opportunities for unemployed youth from marginalised communities across South Africa,” says Joshua Victor, CEO of Cartrack South Africa. “By working closely with the Maharishi Invincibility Institute over the long term, we are able to broaden our impact by combining academic foundations with practical workplace experience. This creates a more complete pathway for young people, enabling them to move between learning and work in a structured and supportive way.”

“We are incredibly excited to partner with Cartrack, as this collaboration allows us to expand our shared vision of empowering unemployed young people through education and skills development,” says Dr Taddy Blecher, co-founder and CEO of the Maharishi Invincibility Institute. “With the Cartrack partnership, we are able to invest in our youth by providing them with access to real-world work experience alongside their academic journey. Partnerships like this are essential in creating sustainable pathways to employment, and we are proud to work together to unlock opportunities and build brighter futures for South Africa’s youth.”

The partnership builds on Cartrack’s ongoing commitment to youth development through its Cartrack Academy. Each year, approximately 500 young people are onboarded through the programme, where the successful students receive accredited SETA and QCTO qualifications alongside hands-on experience that prepares them for the demands of the workplace. These learners transition into permanent roles within Cartrack, reinforcing the programme’s effectiveness as a long-term talent pipeline.

Cartrack remains committed to creating inclusive employment opportunities and to providing meaningful career pathways for graduates of the Maharishi Invincibility Institute and participants in the Cartrack Academy programme.