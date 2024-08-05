CASA delivering globally competitive IT services in SA

Paul Field, CASA Professional Services Manager.

In the face of a dearth of IT skills around the world, the managed services market continues to grow. Statista reports that global revenue in this sector is projected to reach US$24.68 billion in 2024, with an annual growth rate (CAGR 2024-2029) of 2.67%. This is predicted to result in an estimated market volume of US$28.15 billion by 2029.

Businesses around the world are increasingly looking to outsource IT requirements. SA is no different, with BMIT’s 2022 South African IT Services Market Report revealing an 11.8% growth in the sector as it reached a value of R84.7 billion. Year-on-year growth was recorded at 11.8% and preliminary estimates for 2023 sized the market at R95.9 billion, indicating a further growth of 13.2%. “These are impressive stats particularly when viewed in the context of a stagnant economy,” says Paul Field, CASA Professional Services Manager.

Core vs chore

Field notes growth in the sector is hardly surprising considering the general benefits associated with a managed service model including predictable monthly costs, regular operational checks, zero maintenance headaches and painless upgrades – to name just some. “One of the most important benefits of this approach is what we like to call ‘core versus chore’. Managed services enables our customers to concentrate on core operations, removing the chore of IT, which is not their specialty skillset, nor their focus,” says Field.

CASA’s managed service value proposition to the SA market – local is lekker

“The local market is growing but the playing field is not level in terms of service provider offerings. CASA’s value differentiators lie in various areas, not least of which is our high level of global technical certification and the fact that we are a South African company. Our technical teams hold a variety of industry and OEM certifications. These credentials ensure we stay at the forefront of technological advancements and best practices. Our teams are comprised of local IT experts who understand the specific challenges and opportunities of the region. We leverage our deep local knowledge to deliver solutions tailored to the SA business environment.”

Many organisations use international consultants who are based ten thousand miles away, affecting costs and negatively impacting procurement policies – the latter is very important to enterprise-level and JSE-listed organisations. “As a local company, our customers are not faced with punitive foreign charges and we are a very attractive supplier in terms of our positive impact on procurement policies,” he adds.

Field says CASA’s on the ground IP and support includes 24x7 coverage, 365 days a year – as required by the customer. “We meet the needs of our customers – if they need this level of support, we provide it. Our globally certified and incomparably experienced IT specialists deliver top-tier professional services and essentially run and manage our customers’ IT investments for them, providing them with seamless operational capabilities and the assurance their data remains in country,” he says.

“Our teams of highly skilled local professionals are dedicated to providing exceptional service and support, backed by decades of combined experience and industry-recognised certifications. Our professionals bring a wealth of knowledge and proven expertise to every project as evidenced by our long and successful track record of implementations across various industries,” Field concludes.