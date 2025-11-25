CASA Software announces SA availability of Nexsan’s enterprise-class immutable backup storage appliance designed for Veeam Hardened Repository

Left: Byron Horn-Botha, Senior Sales Specialist, CASA Software and Ian Engelbrecht, Senior Manager, Technical Sales, Africa, Veeam.

CASA Software has revealed the availability of the newly released Nexsan VHR-Series, a fully integrated, enterprise-class Hardened Repository appliance purpose-built for Veeam software environments. Veeam positions itself as the world leader (by market share) in data resilience.

Nexsan positions itself as the global pioneer of highly reliable, cost-effective enterprise-class storage solutions. CASA Software is one of SA’s leading digital transformation organisations and Nexsan’s sub-Saharan Africa distributor.

“The Nexsan VHR-Series has been designed to meet the most stringent requirements for immutability, security and performance in ransomware-resilient backup,” says Byron Horn-Botha, CASA Software Senior Sales Specialist. He confirms the announcement is hot off the presses from Nexsan’s launch on 18 November.

The Nexsan VHR-Series delivers end-to-end data immutability with a streamlined, turnkey solution that offers robust performance, rigorous QA validation and seamless scalability. Preloaded with Veeam Hardened Repository ISO and designed to resist ransomware, insider threats and data loss, Nexsan VHR-Series provides the reliability and efficiency required by today’s backup infrastructures.

Additional hardened features of the Nexsan VHR-Series includes:

Rapid recovery: Engineered with industry-leading RTO to ensure systems are back online faster.

DISA STIG compliant: Ensures the backup platform is configured and hardened according to the Defence Information Systems Agency.

Risk-free deployments: Nexsan QA-tested, certified supported configurations.

Battery cache data protection: Ensures data isn’t lost during power failures.

Global five-year support: Standard hardware warranty across all models.

Horn-Botha confirms that to coincide with the launch, the Nexsan VHR-Series appliance has achieved the Veeam Ready Appliance status. “The Veeam Ready Program provides a solution qualification process to help Veeam Alliance Program partners meet Veeam functional and performance standards. By attaining Veeam Ready status, customers are assured that Nexsan VHR appliances are compatible with Veeam Data Platform features.

Veeam Senior Manager, Technical Sales, Africa, Ian Engelbrecht, says: “We’re proud to strengthen our partnership with Nexsan across Africa, meeting the growing need for cost-effective, immutable storage that underpins modern data resilience. The new VHR-Series is a major step forward. Preloaded with the Veeam Hardened Repository OS, it removes complexity – no need to build or configure your own repository server or manually deploy an ISO. The result is true simplicity, combined with affordability, performance and compliance with the highest security standards.

“This launch reinforces Nexsan’s reputation as a trusted, reliable storage partner and advances our shared commitment to cyber-resilient storage across the region,” says Engelbrecht.

Nexsan CEO, Vincent Phillips, adds the VHR-Series delivers the backbone for secure, compliant and resilient Veeam infrastructure at a cost-effective price. “With a usable capacity range from 64TB to 3.3PB and seamless scalability through integration with Nexsan’s proven E-Series expansion shelves, the VHR-Series offers a flexible solution for organisations of all sizes – from mid-market to petabyte-scale enterprises – and is a continuation of Nexsan’s 26-year history of bringing industry-leading solutions to market,” says Phillips.

Nexsan has consistently delivered high-performance and scalable storage technologies tailored to meet global organisations’ complex and evolving needs. “The company’s storage solutions are expertly designed to support a multitude of applications from healthcare to digital surveillance, ensuring secure, efficient data management and recovery in various demanding environments,” concludes Horn-Botha.