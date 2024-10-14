CASA Software delivering comprehensive visibility of business-critical apps, networks to SA market

Tyron Silk, Solutions Architect, Pre-sales at CASA Software.

According to CASA Software, network path and application performance are increasingly business-critical issues, with IT departments' ability to track and control service levels being increasingly diminished. CASA provides the tools necessary to proactively track, manage and optimise performance, no matter what apps or networks are being used.

“This unique blend of active and passive monitoring offers comprehensive visibility of business-critical apps and network paths from the end-user perspective. We deliver enhanced end-user experiences, empower IT teams with greater efficiency and boost the success of enterprise cloud, SaaS and internet transformations,” says Tyron Silk, CASA Software, Pre-sales, Solutions Architect.

He notes the traditional method of passive gathering of metrics no longer works. “Outdated monitoring tools only provide visibility into a few network hops; they don’t provide end-to-end visibility of increasingly complex delivery paths. As a result, IT can’t get the visibility needed to reduce mean time to resolution or increase efficiency.

Today, business apps and user productivity are dependent on external networks and third-party apps, but traditional passive monitoring relies on device and network ownership. To consistently deliver exceptional performance, IT needs better visibility into end-user experiences,” he says.

Silk notes IT operations teams need to fully understand how performance is affected by common issues like application outages, route changes, connectivity drops and ISP peering changes. “By isolating the origins of issues, IT teams can acquire fast root cause location, robust diagnostic visibility and rich metrics based on path, packet, web and flow data. CASA delivers the tools and solutions essential to achieving all the foregoing and more with the capability of being deployed in the cloud or on-premises. We provide customers with the ability to monitor the end-to-end application delivery path, regardless of which cloud, office, home or data centre is used,” says Silk.

He advises enterprises to strive to gain continuous, deep visibility into how users are experiencing their networks, and to leverage actionable and trust insights. “CASA enables customers to boost the success of their initiatives, no matter where users choose to work, through the deployment of a single solution that can handle performance metrics for your entire office-based and distributed workforce. We make it easy for customers to monitor business-critical applications in public, private and hybrid cloud infrastructures. Performance data is streamed from any number of virtual or physical monitoring points, which can be deployed across clients' data centres, office or remote user environments, enabling them to monitor business-critical locations, apps and services.”

Why CASA Software

CASA Software is a digital transformation organisation with over three decades' experience in the South African and sub-Saharan industry. CASA’s record of success in this market is intrinsically tied to the level of technical skill and certifications of its technology professionals. Silk says the depth of knowledge and skill of CASA’s team is fundamental to its value proposition to the market, delivering the following key business benefits: