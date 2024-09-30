CASA Software driving quality customer experiences

Christopher Moreland, CASA Software Senior Pre-Sales Solutions Architect.

In today’s digital business world, delivering a great user experience at scale is just as important as innovating new product or services functionality and features. According to CASA Software, achieving consistent high quality service outcomes requires broad and deep application monitoring across every customer journey.

“Applications are the face of modern businesses in an era where mobile and digital interactions reign supreme. Delivering a positive user experience is essential for successful outcomes,” says Christopher Moreland, CASA Software Senior Pre-Sales Solutions Architect. “Modern application architectures and distributed cloud environments make it more complex to understand the root cause of application and user issues. This is mainly due to the inability to cypher through vast amounts of data and evaluate varying types of data sets produced by these environments. Moreover, these challenges only add to the mounting list of difficulties that come with ensuring great performance,” adds Moreland.

He cites the following as examples of the hurdles that block performance delivery:

Speed and complexity across the delivery chain for applications require performance management that can support new, modern application architectures and that can span physical and virtual environments – from on-premises to hosted components.

A wealth of data quickly becomes too much. Billions of metrics a day require new approaches to visualisation. Intelligent analytics must sift through the metrics and identify the relevant variables.

Mobile access and a digital user experience can no longer be considered special but are requirements for the overall performance picture.

Performance must be tested continuously, in both pre-production and post-production, to ensure customer satisfaction and retention.

“To contend with these issues, application performance management (APM) solutions must evolve to include AIOps capabilities to help correlate and analyse data across users, applications, infrastructure and network services. Machine learning must be applied and augmented by advanced analytics in order to deliver a new level of visibility and actionable insights,” says Moreland.

He notes application performance monitoring (APM) and operational observability – the practice of tracking key software application performance metrics using monitoring software and telemetry data – is important. “If you don’t provide the performance your customers expect, they’ll find someone who will – it’s that simple in the age of customer choice at the press of a key. Solutions capable of delivering real-time insight into digital performance, user experience and behaviour are essential.”

Moreland confirms getting unmatched visibility into performance and user experience across digital channels with user journey analysis, waterfall charts, session replay, heat maps and drop-off rates are key to optimising an app and delivering the experience users expect. “Discover, trace and diagnose application performance issues by uncovering the root cause of problems before production of application programming interfaces (APIs), transactions, code and database calls. This facilitates visibility of how any topology, attribute or code change impacts application performance, and tracks back with timelines to reveal when and why performance changed,” he says.

