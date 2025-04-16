CASA Software, Nexsan showcase Unbreakable Backup at ITWeb Security Summit 2025

Byron Horn-Botha, Sales Specialist, CASA Software. (Image: Supplied)

This year’s ITWeb Security Summit, scheduled to take place on 3 and 4 June in Johannesburg, will see CASA Software – which positions itself as a leader in digital transformation in SA, and Nexsan – which positions itself as a global leader in the secure storage, protection and management of data, showcasing an expansive range of security solutions and skills offerings, including Unbreakable Backup.

Introduction to Unbreakable Backup. The combination of Nexsan’s Unity (enterprise unified on-premises storage) and Nexsan Assureon (simplified data protection on-premises or in the cloud) solutions offer the pinnacle of data protection through Unbreakable Backup. Assureon, when integrated with Unity, provides immutable storage, ensuring that data remains unchanged and secure from tampering. This powerful duo is essential for preserving vital information and adhering to regulatory compliance standards, offering an unmatched level of protection.

Byron Horn-Botha, Senior Sales Specialist, CASA Software, says key features of Unbreakable Backup include:

Data integrity and authenticity: Assureon ensures data immutability with features like file fingerprinting, time/date stamps, serialisation and extensive auditing capabilities.

Enhanced data security: With multiple secure copies and tightly controlled access, Assureon provides robust protection against data loss and unauthorised access and offers strong defences against ransomware.

Compliance and recovery: The solution supports compliance with various regulatory standards and enables rapid data recovery, minimising downtime and delivering business continuity.

Write-once read-many (WORM) emulation and metadata binding: Assets are shielded under WORM emulation, guaranteeing their state until the prescribed backup expiration date. This, combined with the secure attachment of metadata to digital assets, fortifies data against any unauthorised deletions or changes, safeguarding its integrity.

Human-operated deletion control: Assureon elevates data life cycle governance by mandating human confirmation for file deletion at the end of retention periods, putting critical checks in place against automated misdeeds and ensuring conscious data management.

“Unbreakable Backup sets the gold standard in data protection, providing data integrity, robust security and comprehensive compliance across all levels of enterprise data,” says Horn-Botha. “Assureon’s immutable WORM storage, coupled with stringent security measures like file locking and restricted access controls, guarantees data remains unchanged and tamper resistant. Assureon’s patented lockdown mechanisms fortify data against unauthorised modifications or deletions. This comprehensive approach guarantees compliance with regulatory standards and enhances data security. This makes Unbreakable Backup an indispensable asset for critical infrastructure security, ultimate backup protection, advanced compliance readiness and long-term data archival needs.

“Assureon creates a secure, impenetrable backup layer with its self-healing capabilities and policy-based governance. Data is locked down and made immutable, with no access paths available, not even for administrators, until the policy’s expiration,” he says.

Horn-Botha confirms that in the event of a ransomware attack, the Unbreakable Backup solution offers a streamlined recovery process. “First and foremost, the locked-down nature of Assureon ensures that backup data is safeguarded from unauthorised modifications, even with administrator-level access. Additionally, the solution utilises advanced techniques such as immutable file fingerprinting and serialisation, certifying the authenticity and integrity of backup data. This means that even if ransomware manages to encrypt or tamper with files, the original, unaltered versions remain securely preserved within the backup repository.

To expedite recovery efforts, the Unbreakable Backup solution offers various recovery options tailored to the specific needs of the organisation. For example, organisations can utilise shortcut restoration, which allows for the rapid restoration of data pointers, enabling immediate access to critical files without the need for lengthy data transfer processes. “The solution’s patented technology can provide a virtual shortcut, allowing for immediate recovery, thereby minimising downtime and ensuring business continuity,” concludes Horn-Botha.

For information and to register for the ITWeb Security Summit 2025, visit: https://www.itweb.co.za/event/itweb-security-summit-2025/.