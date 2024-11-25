CASA Software partners with global data storage leader Nexsan

CASA Software announces it has partnered with Nexsan, the global pioneer of highly reliable, cost-effective, scalable enterprise-grade storage solutions – for the sub-Saharan Africa region.

Byron Horn-Botha, Sales Specialist, CASA Software. (Image: Supplied)

Byron Horn-Botha, Sales Specialist, CASA Software, confirms the partnership agreement is inclusive of distribution rights in the region. “Nexsan understands the challenges IT faces in finding storage solutions that balance cost, scalability and reliability. With a legacy that goes back a quarter of a century in industry leadership, Nexsan is committed to delivering enterprise-grade storage that sets the standards for ultra-reliability, extreme density, unparalleled energy efficiency and exceptional value.

Nexsan systems meet the ongoing need to maintain large data stores on-premises and the repatriation of data from the cloud. This is a growing development despite shifts to hyperscalers. Long-term data retention adds different challenges as organisations want ease of use, flexibility and the ability to complement and enhance their storage strategies.

Nexsan offers fully redundant dual controller active/active solutions with no single point of failure for both primary, secondary and immutable storage to offer a holistic storage offering. “It's more than just storage, it is a cost-effective way to secure your data and adapt as data requirements grow,” says Horn-Botha.

CASA Software, with over three decades of experience in the South African and sub-Saharan ICT industry, is exceptionally well-positioned to deliver Nexsan systems.

“CASA Software’s business reach in the region is extensive. The company’s wealth of technical knowledge, experience and renowned skills base is a perfect fit for Nexsan as we drive to grow market share in Africa,” says Vincent Phillips, CEO of Nexsan.

Nexsan solutions address business continuity and provide high-performance data requirements, fully supporting hybrid NAS and SAN technologies with support for NVMe, SSD and traditional SAS HDD technologies.

“In addition, Nexsan Unity provides a bulletproof immutable backup repository, protecting backups from ransomware, data corruption, human errors and disasters. Nexsan Assureon data vault provides advanced regulatory compliance and cyber security protection, and operational resilience in the event of a cyber attack that meets DORA regulatory framework requirements. Its storage solutions are expertly designed to support a multitude of applications across any organisation looking to scale to data demands, effectively ensuring secure, efficient data management and recovery in various demanding environments,” Horn-Botha confirms.

Nexsan’s AutoMAID and Cool Drive technology reduce your constraints on power consumption and help improve overall disk longevity when not in use, providing a robust world-class platform that needs less technical resources for an always-on approach to business.

Horn-Botha highlights CASA Software’s value proposition to Nexsan in sub-Saharan Africa, which includes a highly skilled and experienced sales, pre-sales and professional services force. “Nexsan has consistently delivered high-performance, reliable and scalable storage technologies tailored to meet global organisations’ complex and evolving needs. Nexsan’s industry-leading solutions and CASA Software’s expertise and presence in the regional market are a powerful partnership and important and pivotal developments for the regional data storage market,” concludes Horn-Botha.