CASA Software reveals Nexsan’s upgraded unified storage solution – Unity NV4000

Byron Horn-Botha, CASA Software Senior Sales Specialist. (Image: Supplied)

CASA Software has announced the local availability of Nexsan’s upgraded unified storage solution, Unity NV4000, which is aimed at small and medium enterprises (SMEs) as well as distributed enterprises.

Nexsan, which positions itself as the global pioneer of highly reliable, cost-effective enterprise-class storage solutions, was recently named Capacity Storage Vendor of the Year at the Storage Awards 2025 – a premier IT sector event that recognises the industry’s finest products, companies and people.

CASA Software is a leading digital transformation specialist and sub-Saharan Africa distributor for Nexsan.

According to Byron Horn-Botha, CASA Software Senior Sales Specialist, the Nexsan Unity NV4000 is a powerful unified storage solution purpose-built for SMEs, edge deployments and mid-market enterprises seeking enterprise-class performance, cyber security and simplicity. “Supporting block, file and S3 object storage in one platform, the NV4000 is ideal for mixed workloads – ranging from virtualisation and video surveillance to secure backup and recovery. With support for all-flash and hybrid configurations,” says Horn-Botha.

Designed with ransomware protection and compliance in mind, the NV4000 includes immutable snapshots, S3 object locking and seamless integration with Assureon for additional compliance and security measures, including unbreakable backup. “Nexsan’s FASTier caching technology accelerates performance, while features like PCI-compliant encryption, multifactor authentication and advanced data services ensure enterprise-grade security and resilience. With built-in Cloud Connector, S3 edge caching and no single point of failure, the Unity NV4000 stands out as a cost-effective alternative to the cloud,” he adds.

Built for mixed workloads, the Unity NV4000 supports both all-flash and hybrid configurations across 24 bays. The system is ready for virtualisation storage, media workflows, backup targets, video surveillance and more.

Unity NV4000 features include:

Security, speed and simplicity: All in one with support for VAAI, VSS and popular backup platforms. Unity NV4000 excels as both a primary storage solution and a hardened backup target. Advanced features like thin provisioning, replication and high IOPS performance ensure it adapts to any IT strategy.

Protection that’s ‘always’ on: Ransomware isn’t slowing down but neither should defences. Unity NV4000 includes immutable snapshots and S3 object locking. When combined with Veeam, Commvault or Arcserve, it provides secure, immutable backup storage that is easy to deploy.

All-flash performance for the edge: Unity NV4000 supports up to 737TB of flash, delivering high speed and reliable storage for edge environments. FASTier caching enhances responsiveness, while enterprise-grade protection ensures data stays secure and accessible at remote sites.

New software enhancements: Unity software now includes a built-in Cloud Connector for syncing with AWS S3, Azure and the Unity Object Store. SMB Access Audit allows administrators to monitor file access behaviour with full visibility and reporting capabilities.

Performance meets simplicity: With up to 1 million IOPs and FASTier SSD caching for acceleration, the NV4000 delivers performance on demand. Dual controllers, redundant power supplies and a no-single-point-of failure architecture ensure uptime and reliability, while a clean HTML5 UI simplifies administration.

Easy integration and administration: From AD and LDAP support to multifactor authentication (MFA) with DUO and PCI-compliant TLS 1.2, NV4000 is ready for enterprise environments. It’s easy to manage via browser or CLI, with robust snapshot control, LUN replication and built-in monitoring.

Optimised data delivery with S3 edge caching: Unity NV4000 boosts performance and cuts cloud costs with S3 edge caching, accelerating data access and reducing reliance on cloud storage. It seamlessly integrates with infrastructure, optimising both speed and cost.

“In a nutshell, Unity NV4000 is a cost-effective cloud alternative that delivers the scale and features of cloud storage – without unpredictable pricing. It keeps data secure, accessible and compliant while avoiding long-term cloud costs,” concludes Horn-Botha.