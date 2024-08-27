CASA Software’s application managed services

Paul Field, CASA Professional Services Manager.

According to CASA Software, management of today’s complex IT landscape is a costly exercise bedevilled by a dearth of technology skills. However, this in turn is a major growth driver of the managed services market.

“Enterprise-level corporations all the way through to the SME market want to maximise the performance and reliability of critical business applications,” says Paul Field, CASA Professional Services Manager.

CASA Software’s application management specialists provide comprehensive management, support and optimisation to ensure customers’ applications run smoothly and efficiently, allowing them to focus on core business.

Field notes a big portion of CASA’s value proposition is the experience, plus relevant professional certifications, all underpinned by a sizeable on-the-ground team. “Our implementation services technologists successfully deploy and integrate IT solutions, while at the same time ensuring uninterrupted operations. This helps customers to maximise technology investments and achieve business goals,” says Field.

“CASA Software’s managed service function helps clients to select the optimum professional service model that best supports their growth objectives. Our skills cover a broad spectrum of business needs, including competencies via certifications from some of the largest ICT vendors in the world.”

Field highlights CASA’s provision of services that cover health, upgrades and engineering support as follows:

Health Check Service: This enables businesses to ensure their IT infrastructure is operating at peak performance. CASA provides a comprehensive IT Health Check Service from its team of experts, delivering peace of mind by conducting thorough evaluations that identify potential issues, optimise performance and align customers’ IT systems with best practice.

Upgrade Services: This helps businesses to stay ahead of the competitive curve with the latest technology advancements by leveraging CASA's comprehensive Upgrade Services. The CASA team delivers smooth and efficient upgrades, minimising disruption while maximising performance and capabilities.

Dedicated Support Engineers: Uninterrupted operations are guaranteed with superior performance delivered by CASA's Dedicated Support Services. The CASA team is local and comprises dedicated professionals who deliver personalised, round-the-clock support tailored to meet the unique needs of customers' businesses.

“At CASA, we are committed to providing exceptional IT services that empower our customers’ businesses to succeed. Our local skills, experience, certifications and comprehensive service offerings provide tangible benefits to businesses of all sizes,” concludes Field.