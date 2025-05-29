Case study: CASA Software, Nexsan reveal why globally renowned university opted for Nexsan flexible and scalable storage

Byron Horn-Botha, Sales Specialist, CASA Software. (Image: Supplied)

This year’s ITWeb Security Summit, scheduled to take place on 3 and 4 June in Johannesburg, will see CASA Software, which positions itself as a leader in digital transformation in SA and SA distributor of Nexsan, which positions itself as a global leader in the secure storage, protection and management of data, showcasing an expansive range of security solutions and high-profile use cases.

One such deployment – the complete case study can be downloaded below – on the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) shows how the globally renowned tertiary institution recently needed to purchase and deploy a storage solution with specific requirements. It had to have enough flexibility, capacity and scalability to serve UCLA’s varied user base. UCLA also needed to procure this storage inexpensively enough to make business sense for the university, given its fee-for-service IT model.

Byron Horn-Botha, Senior Sales Specialist, CASA Software confirms that after a two-year research and testing process, UCLA selected and purchased a series of Nexsan E-Series Model E60 storage systems. “On all accounts, the Nexsan storage systems have exceeded expectations at UCLA. From the initial purchase order to having a system in production, the procurement and deployment process went off without a hitch and took just eight months, minimising time to value and maximising ROI for UCLA. User feedback – both inside and outside the UCLA system – has been universally outstanding,” he confirms.

Download the case study below to discover the full details of this highly successful implementation.

For information and to register for the 2025 Security Summit, visit: https://www.itweb.co.za/event/itweb-security-summit-2025/.

