Case study: CASA Software, Nexsan showcasing global success stories at ITWeb Security Summit 2025, beginning with California Institute of Technology

Byron Horn-Botha, Sales Specialist, CASA Software. (Image: Supplied)

This year’s ITWeb Security Summit, scheduled to take place on 3 and 4 June in Johannesburg, will see CASA Software, which positions itself as a leader in digital transformation in SA and SA distributor of Nexsan, a global leader in the secure storage, protection and management of data, showcasing an expansive range of security solutions.

The California Institute of Technology, or CalTech, is one high-profile example of Nexsan’s global customer success use cases. Byron Horn-Botha, CASA Senior Sales Specialist, explains: “With exploding amounts of data, CalTech needed to store critical digital information for NASA on a storage system that could deliver enterprise-class reliability with power-efficient technology to drive down cost. With over 60 petabytes of data on Nexsan Storage, CalTech has experienced an impressive 99.9% reliability over the last seven years. See the CalTech case study for full details of this immensely successful implementation, ” says Horn-Botha.

For information and to register for the 2025 Security Summit, visit: https://www.itweb.co.za/event/itweb-security-summit-2025/

Download the case study below.

About CASA Software

CASA Software is a digital transformation organisation comprising a highly skilled team of technology professionals. The company has over three decades' experience in the South African and sub-Saharan ICT industry.

CASA Software helps customers to transform and optimise ICT operations from mobile to mainframe, including hybrid and multicloud, to accelerate innovation while maximising customer value.

CASA Software partners with software industry technology leaders to enable its customers to realise the value of AI-driven operations and streamlined automation. Its solutions are designed to assist customers to securely embrace the challenges of digital transformation and the next AI-driven era of computing.

CASA Software customers include leaders in finance, telecommunications, retail and the public sector.

Visit CASA Software online here.

Contact: support@caafrica.co.za

About Nexsan

Nexsan is a global leader in enabling customers to securely store, protect and manage data. Established in 1999, Nexsan has earned a reputation for delivering the most highly reliable, secure and cost-effective storage while always remaining agile to continuously deliver purpose-built storage and data management solutions that meet complex and ever-changing IT, business and budgetary requirements. Nexsan’s patented technology is ideal for a variety of use cases, including backup and recovery, content delivery and streaming, scientific lab data, virtualisation, evidentiary data, digital video surveillance, regulatory compliance and healthcare records. For further information, please visit www.nexsan.com.