Cash-strapped South Africans turn to emergency airtime

More South Africans are turning to emergency airtime to stay connected. (Image generated via ChatGPT)

As South Africans battle relentless financial pressure, millions are increasingly turning to emergency airtime and data advances to stay connected.

What was once marketed by mobile operators as a short-term convenience has now become a lifeline for cash-strapped consumers − and a lucrative revenue stream for telecoms companies.

ITWeb asked local mobile operators about the popularity of emergency airtime and they revealed the product is boosting their profits.

Vodacom launched its Airtime Advance in South Africa in May 2011. Asked how much Airtime Advance contributed to the company’s revenue, a Vodacom spokesperson says: “While we don’t disclose this separately, suffice to say it contributed to SA’s financial services revenue, which grew 8.1% in FY26.”

Vodacom notes that Airtime Advance is not a loan product with accruing interest. “It is a once-off airtime or data advance service that carries a fixed access fee disclosed upfront to customers before acceptance.

“It solves a cash-flow and connectivity challenge for prepaid customers – especially in instances where income can be irregular or where people manage spending day-to-day.”

Emergency top-up option

MTN South Africa introduced XtraTime, its airtime advance service, in 2016. “We launched XtraTime to give prepaid customers a convenient emergency top-up option,” says the mobile network operator.

“Essentially, when a customer runs out of airtime or data and cannot immediately recharge with cash, XtraTime provides a small advance so they can stay connected until their next recharge. Over the years, this service has been continuously refined to meet our customers’ needs.”

According to MTN, XtraTime remains a meaningful value-added service within its prepaid business, contributing between 30% and 40% of recharges, noting healthy growth in airtime advance usage.

It says the offering underscores how value-added services can support customer needs, retention and service revenue.

The company explains that MTN XtraTime does not charge interest because it’s a service or product. “Instead, a nominal service fee is applied to each XtraTime advance.

“This is a small, flat charge on the amount advanced that is transparently disclosed upfront to the customer, and it covers the cost of providing the service. By using a fixed service fee model, rather than a compounding interest rate, we ensure the cost to the customer remains predictable and fair for this short-term service.

“XtraTime has proven especially popular among South Africans because it serves as a connectivity safety net when affordability is under pressure. Many people face irregular income flows or rising cost-of-living constraints, and they might occasionally run low on airtime before their next pay cheque or cash recharge. XtraTime bridges those small gaps by offering a quick airtime or data boost exactly when it’s needed most.

“This means customers can make urgent calls, access online services for work or studies, and stay in touch with family even if they temporarily have no airtime.”

Economic reality

Darius Badenhorst, Cell C chief growth officer, says the company has offered an emergency airtime service for several years as part of its prepaid and top-up customer offering.

He points out it has evolved over time as part of broader efforts to support customers with flexible, accessible connectivity solutions.

At Cell C, airtime advance is not disclosed as a standalone line item; however, it makes a meaningful contribution to prepaid activity and airtime revenue, Badenhorst notes.

“It does not carry interest but enables customers to access Cell C airtime and services in advance, for a fixed fee per transaction. The model is designed to be simple and transparent for customers.

“Its growing popularity reflects both economic realities and customer need. As households manage tighter budgets, airtime advance provides a low-friction way to stay connected for essential communication, work and digital access, particularly in a prepaid-driven market.”

Badenhorst adds that airtime advance is designed as a short-term support mechanism, ensuring customers can maintain connectivity in moments that matter, while being responsibly managed through eligibility and repayment controls.