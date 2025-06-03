CB Insights Announces Collaboration with Snowflake to Make Market Intelligence Accessible to AI and Agents in Real Time

CB Insights, the leading provider of predictive market intelligence, today announced at Snowflake’s annual user conference, Snowflake Summit 2025, a collaboration with Snowflake, the AI Data Cloud company. Through this collaboration, CB Insights’ continuously validated data on more than 10 million companies, 1,500 tech markets, and how they all compare is now available via the Snowflake Marketplace. Joint customers can now simply “point and click” to use the data in their AI, agents, dashboards, and other enterprise applications.

“To build agents and AI that are effective, enterprises need more than internal data—they need reliable, structured context about what’s happening in the world outside their four walls,” said Manlio Carrelli, CEO of CB Insights. “We provide that external intelligence layer: on the markets you’re in, the competitors you’re up against, the companies you should buy, partner with, or learn from. Our collaboration with Snowflake makes embedding that context in your AI, dashboards and enterprise apps as simple as a few clicks.”

“The best AI outcomes come from the best data,” said Kieran Kennedy, VP, Data Cloud Product Partners, Snowflake. “CB Insights delivers high-quality, context-rich data that helps our joint customers act faster and smarter. We’re excited to welcome them to the Snowflake Marketplace—and to use their terminal ourselves to improve our own decision-making.”

By combining CB Insights’ proprietary external intelligence with Snowflake’s secure, data and AI platform, the two companies enable powerful use cases:

Improved LLM accuracy by training on validated data about companies and technologies

Increased the effectiveness of AI agents by giving them “world context” about what’s happening outside your company’s four walls in the companies and markets you care about

Enriched dashboards and workflows for business functions. For example, a business development dashboard can include insight into competitor business relationships or AI-generated SWOT analyses on prospective partners.

Unlike traditional market intelligence databases, CB Insights’ dataset is built through a proprietary “double validation” pipeline that uses machine learning to continuously analyze and confirm data on management teams, fundings, partnerships, deals, earnings calls, investor activity, hiring patterns, patents and more—transforming global business activity into structured, decision-ready signals.

The CB Insights-Snowflake integration allows joint customers to simply “point” to CB Insights data and make it instantly and securely available to their internal applications built on Cortex AI —without having to move the data. This allows enterprises to avoid manual ETL (Extract, Transform, Load) pipelines and API complexity. Key benefits:

Ready for AI and BI: Use CB Insights data in agents, LLMs, dashboards, and planning tools.

Trusted, Validated Signals: Make better decisions with continuously verified insights into markets, competitors, and technologies.

Faster Time-to-Value: Eliminate ETL and adoption friction—activate the data in minutes via Snowflake Marketplace.

To learn more about the CB Insights-Snowflake collaboration, visit www.cbinsights.com/snowflake/.