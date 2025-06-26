CB Insights Unveils Industry's First AI Agent Workforce for M&A, Partnerships, Competitive Intelligence, Deal Sourcing, GTM, and More

CB Insights, the leading provider of predictive market intelligence, today announced the launch of its Team of Agents – the industry's first comprehensive AI agent workforce designed specifically to enable business leaders with always-on market intelligence for strategic decision-making. CB Insights’ growing team of agents starts with 11 specialized agents that work continuously to uncover insights, translate proprietary data into action, and accelerate smart decisions by providing the external intelligence layer that enterprises need to compete effectively across business development, investments, partnerships, GTM, and competitive intelligence.

While generic AI assistants struggle with business context and lack reliable external data, CB Insights' Team of Agents delivers validated intelligence and data science on over 10 million companies and 1,500 tech markets through purpose-built specialists that understand the nuanced requirements of strategic business functions.

Enterprise clients are already hiring CB Insights’ Team of Agents to streamline their workflows and accelerate decision-making across research, diligence, briefings, and more – saving months of work.

"The Scouting Report Agent is amazing – it's a huge time saver and lets us respond quickly with enough insight to get back to a client or be dangerous with," said Bethany Boutin, Business & Market Intelligence Lead: Commercial Solutions + Digital at Evernorth Health Services, a subsidiary of The Cigna Group.

"Most AI agents today are generalists trying to do everything – but when it comes to strategic decisions, you need specialists who understand your business context and have access to reliable external intelligence," said Manlio Carrelli, CEO of CB Insights. "Our Team of Agents represents the evolution from generic AI assistants to purpose-built intelligence operatives. They work around the clock on your behalf, each one an expert in their domain, all powered by our double-verified Business Graph and data science on the world's companies and markets – insights and data that are not available on ChatGPT, the Internet, or in any other agent."

Addressing the External Intelligence Gap

While most enterprise strategic decisions require external market intelligence about competitors, markets, and potential partners, existing AI tools often lack the specialized context and validated data necessary for high-stakes business decisions. CB Insights' growing Team of Agents solves this, starting with 11 specialized agents that deliver:

Acquisition Hunter : Identifies strategic acquisition targets and early-stage disruptors before competitors notice them

: Identifies strategic acquisition targets and early-stage disruptors before competitors notice them Business Relationship Analyst : Maps customer, vendor, and partner relationships to reveal strategic insights

: Maps customer, vendor, and partner relationships to reveal strategic insights ChatCBI : Serves as an AI-to-AI interface, allowing enterprises to integrate CB Insights intelligence directly into their existing AI workflows

: Serves as an AI-to-AI interface, allowing enterprises to integrate CB Insights intelligence directly into their existing AI workflows Commercial Due Diligence Accelerator : Reduces due diligence timelines from weeks to hours with automated expert interviews and risk assessments

: Reduces due diligence timelines from weeks to hours with automated expert interviews and risk assessments Competitive Sentinel : Monitors what competitors are buying, building, and investing in before it appears in financials

: Monitors what competitors are buying, building, and investing in before it appears in financials Deep Analyst : Generates comprehensive research reports and market analyses in hours instead of weeks

: Generates comprehensive research reports and market analyses in hours instead of weeks Earnings Analyst : Delivers CEO-ready competitive intelligence within hours of earnings calls

: Delivers CEO-ready competitive intelligence within hours of earnings calls Partner and New Business Finder : Detects high-value partnership and sales opportunities using funding and competitive signals

: Detects high-value partnership and sales opportunities using funding and competitive signals Personal Briefing : Scours global news to surface personalized growth opportunities and competitive threats

: Scours global news to surface personalized growth opportunities and competitive threats Sales Account Planner : Accelerates rep ramp-up with deep account understanding and tailored pitch strategies

: Accelerates rep ramp-up with deep account understanding and tailored pitch strategies Scouting Report: Generates analyst-grade SWOT analyses on any private company on command

The agents listed are not exhaustive and CB Insights’ clients can create their own with Microsoft Copilot, MCP, and soon directly in ChatCBI.

Agents Powered by the World's Most Comprehensive Business Graph

Unlike AI agents that rely on public web data or limited datasets, CB Insights' Team of Agents operates on the proprietary Business Graph – a continuously validated dataset with patented data science covering management teams, funding rounds, partnerships, deals, earnings calls, hiring patterns, patents, and more across global business activity.

"The quality of AI output depends entirely on the quality of data input," said Carrelli. "Our agents don't just scrape the web – they work with double-verified intelligence based on proprietary information collected from companies and their customers directly, unique datasets like their commercial relationships, and proprietary data science that scores future potential. This means when our Competitive Sentinel tells you a rival is planning a major acquisition, or when our Acquisition Hunter identifies a strategic target, you can make decisions with confidence."

Designed for Enterprise Integration

The Team of Agents operates across multiple platforms where strategic work happens:

Native integration with CB Insights' Strategy Terminal for comprehensive market intelligence workflows

with CB Insights' Strategy Terminal for comprehensive market intelligence workflows Microsoft 365 Copilot integration for seamless incorporation into existing productivity tools

for seamless incorporation into existing productivity tools Model Context Protocol (MCP) compatibility for any MCP-compatible AI agent to tap into CB Insights' datasets and tools – including ChatCBI – without a single line of code

for any MCP-compatible AI agent to tap into CB Insights' datasets and tools – including ChatCBI – without a single line of code API and custom solutions for embedding intelligence into enterprise applications and workflows

for embedding intelligence into enterprise applications and workflows CB Insights’ forward-deployed strategists work with you to automate your research and strategy flows with custom agents

"We're not asking enterprises to change how they work – we're making their existing workflows dramatically more intelligent," said Carrelli. "Whether you're in Excel building a market model, in PowerPoint preparing for a board meeting, or doing deep work inside the CB Insights terminal, our agents provide the external intelligence you need exactly when and where you need it."

Availability and Pricing

CB Insights' Team of Agents is available immediately to enterprise customers through flexible deployment options. Individual agents can be deployed for specific use cases, or enterprises can access the full team for comprehensive market intelligence automation.

For more information about CB Insights' Team of Agents and to request a demonstration, visit www.cbinsights.com/team-of-agents.