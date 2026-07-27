CCMA intros WhatsApp chatbot

CCMA adds WhatsApp as part of modernising case management and stakeholder engagement systems. (Image source: iStock)

The Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) has deployed a WhatsApp chatbot to facilitate communication, engagement and support for users and stakeholders.

This, after CIO Nkosikhona Nkosi told ITWeb TV last year that the CMMA was looking to use the popular messaging platform to enhance access to its services.

In a statement issued on Friday, the CCMA says the chatbot allows users to access information, submit complaints, refer cases and receive updates related to their cases.

Furthermore, the chatbot aims to enhance user engagement, shorten response times, and improve communication around CCMA processes and enquiries.

CCMA director Mpumelelo Nconco comments that the new platform is the step required to modernise case management and stakeholder engagement systems.

“The roll out of the WhatsApp chatbot is a significant milestone in our digital transformation journey. By moving our services onto a platform already used by millions of South Africans every day, we are removing barriers to access and bringing the CCMA closer to the people we serve,” says Nconco.

The CCMA believes the platform will help it reach the most vulnerable users, such as farm workers and domestic workers.

As part of the transition, the workplace dispute resolution body will phase out the CCMA connect mobile app, which was used by users who wish to track the status of their referrals.

Nconco adds that the CCMA continuously seeks innovative ways to ensure users can interact with the CCMA through channels they are familiar with, and which are convenient and cost-effective.

“WhatsApp is a popular messaging platform used by many people, including vulnerable workers, therefore our intention goes beyond dispute resolution.”

The platform, which is available 24 hours a day, can be accessed via WhatsApp by sending “Hello” to 060 224 2437, after which users will be presented with a list of available services.