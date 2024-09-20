CCTV network bolsters CTown’s crime fight

Inside a Cape Town CCTV camera network control centre.

The City of Cape Town continues to witness an increase in the number of criminal incidents detected via its closed-circuit television (CCTV) camera network.

The latest stats from the Cape Town metro police’s Strategic Surveillance Unit (SSU) show the number of incidents detected via CCTV increased from 22 498 to 43 457, between the 2022/2023 and 2023/2024 financial years.

This signals a 63% increase, according to the city’s safety and security portfolio committee, which was presented with the latest report outlining the SSU’s performance.

For the period under review, the SSU recorded 454 CCTV-related arrests, compared to 312 arrests – a 45% increase.

Furthermore, the SSU facilitated the installation of 138 new cameras in various parts of the metropole during this period, according to a statement.

“The success of using CCTV footage in crime prevention, and specifically successful arrests, is a significant achievement in our ongoing efforts to enhance public safety and security across the city,” says councillor Mzwakhe Nqavashe, chairperson of the safety and security portfolio committee.

“It is also testament to the dedication of our enforcement officers and the effectiveness of technology in making Cape Town a safer place.

“We remain committed to supporting investments in advanced technologies and strategies that support the safety and well-being of all our residents.”

CCTV cameras have long been a staple in the city’s crime prevention efforts.

Last year, the city said its tech-driven crime fight will receive a financial boost, earmarking R48 million in additional funding for various tech interventions.

It noted this will go towards additional and replacement CCTV cameras around the city in the new financial year, as well as gunshot detection technology.

As part of the tech-driven fight against crime, some of the city’s law enforcement officers wear bodycams, and vehicles are fitted with automated number plate recognition technology.