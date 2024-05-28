CEA & Dawex Create a Joint Research & Development Laboratory to Advance Innovation in Industries

Dawex and CEA today announced that they have signed a partnership agreement to create a joint Research & Development Laboratory. Aiming at conceiving and developing technological solutions to catalyze truly impactful innovations in the field of data ecosystem, the collaboration between the CEA and Dawex will feed responses to global industry challenges to shape a more sustainable & resilient future.

The creation of secure, trusted and interoperable data ecosystems and data spaces has become crucial in fostering trusted artificial intelligence and realizing a sustainable and digital society. Data exchange and data circulation are at the forefront in boosting transformative solutions such as Generative AI, while pushing the boundaries of innovation thanks to Privacy Enhancing Technologies integration —ultimately making such disruptive technologies accessible to customers.

Since its inception, Dawex has been investing in Research & Development, in order to bring the perfect conditions for secure, trustworthy, sovereign and compliant data exchange. Dawex will bring to this collaboration its extensive and proven expertise in secure data exchange, data governance, interoperability, standards & norms. Through active engagements in developing the most advanced data exchange solutions and contributing to regulations, norms & de facto standards, Dawex has been demonstrating its leadership as a strategic market player, notably by powering the largest number of European data spaces.

The CEA participates in accelerating industry transformation with programs on the factory of the future, digital twins, artificial intelligence, and digital trust. It ultimately contributes to building a powerful innovation ecosystem guided by the values of social and environmental responsibility.

“Innovation and Research have been in Dawex DNA since Day-1. We are committed to advancing data exchange matters and address forward looking data challenges, delivering the most sophisticated data exchange technology” said Fabrice Tocco, co-CEO at Dawex. “We are extremely happy to collaborate with the CEA and co-innovate to bring the next-generation innovations that will transform data exchange,” concluded Mr Tocco.

”Data exchange plays a major role in the industry transformation that France and Europe are facing today. This leads CEA to partner with Dawex as a leading company in the field of data exchange and data ecosystems”, declared Alexandre Bounouh, CEO of CEA List institute. “Creating together a common R&D laboratory will enable us to bring thorough and trusted digital solutions to the industry with one objective in mind: to accelerate transitions and among them energy & climate ones. We are delighted to pursue this ambition with Dawex”.