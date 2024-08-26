CelcomDigi, U Mobile, ZTE achieve Malaysia's 5G-Advanced live broadcast for SUKMA 2024

ZTE's 5G-A technology enables the first commercial wireless live streaming of a national event at SUKMA 2024.

ZTE Corporation (0763.HK / 000063.SZ), which positions itself as a global leading provider of integrated ICT solutions, provided its 5G-Advanced (5G-A) minimalist private network wireless live broadcasting solution for the 2024 Malaysia Games (SUKMA 2024), which gained recognition and attention from multiple parties.

Photographers carry wireless backpacks to capture athletes.

The grand opening ceremony of SUKMA 2024 took place on 17 August 2024, at Stadium Sarawak, marking a significant milestone in Malaysia's broadcasting history. ZTE, CelcomDigi and U Mobile collaborated to deliver a 5G-A wireless ultra-high definition (UHD) live broadcast solution. This groundbreaking broadcast utilised SumaVision’s shallow compression codec technology to provide a high-quality live stream of the event through Radio Television Malaysia (RTM).

Harnessing the large bandwidth and low latency of millimetre wave technology, this 5G-A solution enabled the use of wireless live cameras, allowing photographers to move freely within the stadium and easily capture the best video angles. The integration of ZTE's NodeEngine solution further enhanced the system by creating a highly reliable, low-latency minimalist private network. This significantly improved network deployment efficiency and reduced end-to-end latency, ensuring seamless switching between wired and 5G-A powered camera feeds.

ZTE's industry-exclusive millimetre wave AAU supporting 1.6GHz deployed in stadiums.

At Stadium Sarawak, ZTE introduced the industry's first millimetre wave AAU, capable of supporting 1.6GHz bandwidth, providing comprehensive and high-quality 5G-A signal coverage. The 5G-A powered cameras could be deployed at any point throughout the stadium, with audio and video streams transmitted directly to the RTM OB-Van via the base station, bypassing the public network. Post-testing results demonstrated that the 5G-A minimalist private network was capable of supporting multiple ultra-HD live broadcasts, with each link exceeding a 2Gbps uplink data rate. The end-to-end transmission latency was kept within 100 milliseconds to ensure seamless transitions between wireless and wired camera feeds.

The successful commercialisation of the 5G-A minimalist private network marks the first time that 5G-A wireless technology has been applied to the live broadcasting of a major international event. This achievement underscores the potential of 5G-A to revolutionise the development of the new media industry and offers a highly flexible and reliable solution for future live broadcasting endeavours.