Celebrating innovation: MedSol AI Solutions wins Startup World Cup regional competition at Fintech Summit Africa in Johannesburg

The regional Startup World Cup competition took place recently.

On 27 June 2024, at the Fintech Summit Africa, in Sandton, Johannesburg, MedSol AI Solutions emerged as the winner of the regional Startup World Cup competition. The event showcased some of the most promising start-ups, and MedSol AI Solutions, led by Dr Kathryn Malherbe (PhD), took the top prize, securing a chance to compete in the grand finale in San Francisco for a US $1 million investment prize.

Dr Kathryn Malherbe (PhD), CEO of MedSol AI Solutions, receives her prize.

MedSol AI Solutions specialises in developing advanced AI and DML (deep machine learning) technologies focused on medical imaging solutions at the point of care. This innovative approach aims to revolutionise healthcare delivery by enhancing diagnostic accuracy and efficiency, making quality healthcare more accessible.



The competition was fierce, with notable startups like Fogg Agency, Lux AI, Ipachi Capital, EquiXToken Capital, ENTR PAY and Simatech Integrated Solutions presenting their groundbreaking solutions across various sectors. Each participant brought a unique innovation, from financial solutions for SMEs to smart water ATMs, highlighting the vibrant entrepreneurial spirit in Africa, and the event notably supports young entrepreneurs in South Africa.

The judges were equally impressed with MedSol AI Solutions' potential to make a significant impact. Kenneth Kayser, one of the judges, remarked: “What we really loved about this solution, again, was practicality. It solved a really unique problem, not just in a process globally, and we're really amazed around how they infuse IOT with AI, and that's really brilliant. Medical is a challenging space. Their solution is amazing, and I believe it's going to put South Africa on the map. Hopefully, it will win the $1 million, so well done.

“The victory at this regional event underscores MedSol AI Solutions' potential and highlights the growing prominence of African start-ups in the global tech ecosystem. We look forward to seeing MedSol AI Solutions represent Johannesburg in San Francisco and wish them the best in the grand finale."

Dr Malherbe expressed her excitement and gratitude in her victory speech: “I will proudly represent our country and try and bring the trophy home.”

Dr Kathryn Malherbe (PhD), winner of the start-up competition, pictured here with the judges.

As the Startup World Cup Competition regional winner, Dr Malherbe also received a marketing plan research package from Humanoid worth R25 000.

MedSol AI Solutions' victory in the Startup World Cup competition is not just a win for the company, but a step forward in the fight against breast cancer in South Africa. The initiative aligns with broader efforts to enhance healthcare through technological advancements and partnerships. Recently, AstraZeneca partnered with MedSol AI Solutions to roll out the Melusi Breast AI app in rural clinics across South Africa. This collaboration aims to improve early diagnostic rates and patient outcomes in underserved areas​ (FurtherAfrica)​​ (TechFinancials)​.

The success of MedSol AI Solutions at the Startup World Cup competition highlights AI's transformative potential in healthcare and sets a new benchmark for innovation in the medical field.

We look forward to seeing Dr Malherbe, CEO of MedSol AI Solutions, represent South Africa in San Francisco at the grand finale in October. For more information about the Startup World Cup and to watch the competition highlights, visit Startup World Cup Competition.

