Celebrating the women of One80.

One80 Technology Group's strength lies in the people who bring passion, precision and purpose to their work every day. Today, the company proudly celebrates the remarkable women whose dedication and professionalism elevate the organisation: Tanita Engall, Adele Eksteen, Nicole Marais, Lauren Geldenhuys and Dorianne McKenzie.

Tanita Engall – Operations Manager

Engall is the engine room of One80’s operations. Known for her exceptional attention to detail, she ensures that every process is executed with accuracy and efficiency. Her leadership style blends calm authority with a solution-driven mindset, earning the trust of both her team and our clients. Engall’s strength in client relations allows her to build lasting partnerships grounded in transparency, reliability and care. She is a pillar of consistency and excellence.

Adele Eksteen – Financial Manager

Eksteen approaches every financial challenge with commendable diligence and an unmatched eye for detail. Her accuracy and discipline ensure that One80 operates with financial integrity and foresight. Eksteen’s commitment to maintaining strong financial foundations enables the business to scale confidently, while her professionalism sets the standard for excellence in every report, process and projection.

Nicole Marais – Accounts Clerk

Marais is the definition of discipline and determination. Her structured approach, strong work ethic and commitment to precision make her an invaluable member of the finance team. No matter how complex the task, Marais approaches it with a calm determination that drives both accuracy and efficiency. Her consistency contributes significantly to the smooth running of One80's financial operations.

Lauren Geldenhuys – Sales Lead

Geldenhuys embodies what it means to be customer centric. She brings a deeply customer-focused approach to every interaction, ensuring that clients feel heard, supported and understood. Her ability to blend strategic thinking with personal connection empowers the sales team and strengthens One80’s relationships across the board. Geldenhuys’ passion for customer success drives meaningful outcomes for both the business and the customers One80 serves.

Dorianne McKenzie – Customer Liaison

McKenzie is the heart of connection within One80. Her customer-focused approach ensures that clients experience seamless communication and dedicated support. Beyond her customer-facing strengths, McKenzie has a natural ability to bring the team together. Her warm, collaborative energy fosters cohesion, boosts morale and helps maintain the strong internal culture One80 values so much.

In appreciation

Each of these women brings a unique strength to One80, but together they embody the culture, commitment and excellence that define what One80 is as a team. Their hard work not only supports One80's success it drives it.

To Tanita, Adele, Nicole, Lauren and Dorianne: thank you for your dedication, your professionalism and the positive impact you make every single day. One80 is better because of you.