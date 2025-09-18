Celebrating women in tech: BITanium honours power, resilience, innovation of women in data

Breaking barriers, building futures.

As South Africa reflects on the momentum of Women’s Month, BITanium Consulting proudly continues to celebrate the inspirational women within its team – and the broader technology and data science community – whose contributions are transforming the future of business and society.

Women leading in the era of AI

As the era of AI approaches and the wonders of a new age become reality, another change is taking place – one that has flown under the radar for too long. More and more women are stepping into leadership and technical roles in data science, AI, business intelligence and advanced analytics. While women’s representation in certain STEM disciplines still lags, in data and technology their role is gaining mainstream attention across corporate boardrooms, global conferences and social media platforms.

A story of strength: The BITanium Data Squad

At BITanium, this change is already visible. Take the Data Squad, a Johannesburg-based team of data and AI specialists currently rolling out advanced analytics capabilities for one of southern Africa’s most respected financial regulators. Remarkably, the squad is almost entirely made up of women.

Led by the highly capable Lauren Churcher, the team has built a reputation for competence, delivery and collaboration. Churcher reflects on their journey: “First and foremost, you’ve got to know your stuff. Each and every one of us must be an expert in our discipline – or on the path to get there. I love that most of our team are women. Not to diminish the brilliant contributions of our male colleagues, but knowing the obstacles these women have overcome to be here makes it more than just an AI and analytics team. It’s a statement of resilience and progress.”

Stories of courage and contribution

BITanium’s women leaders embody courage, innovation and resilience. Their journeys reflect diverse entry points into technology, the importance of mentorship and the power of persistence:

Kashree Rajoo, Financial Director



With over three decades of cross-industry experience, Rajoo has broken barriers in male-dominated spaces while leading with integrity and financial excellence. As a woman on the BITanium’s Executive Team, she champions mentorship, knowledge transfer and creating opportunities for women and young leaders. “Love what you do and stay true to your values,” she advises.

Refilwe Mokgosi, Junior Business Intelligence Consultant



Originally drawn to engineering, Mokgosi found her passion in data science and BI. She has turned imposter syndrome into a journey of confidence and leadership. Today, she uses her skills to empower businesses and inspire young women. “Believe in yourself and don’t be afraid to take up space. The tech world needs your voice,” she says.

Thuli Mdluli, ETL Developer



Balancing parenthood with a thriving career, Mdluli ensures that BITanium clients receive clean, reliable and trusted data. She advocates for continuous learning and work-life balance, emphasising that with support and persistence, women can excel in both family and career.

Tshi Doboro, Senior Denodo Developer



From an unexpected entry into tech to becoming a senior leader in data virtualisation, Doboro demonstrates courage and technical brilliance. She urges young women to seize opportunities: “It is tough, but worthwhile. There is space for you, and you deserve it.”

Women in STEM: A broader perspective

Globally, women still represent less than 30% of the STEM workforce, according to UNESCO. In Africa, the numbers are even lower, with many young women discouraged by cultural and systemic barriers. Yet momentum is building: initiatives from schools to universities are introducing coding, robotics and data science at earlier stages, sparking curiosity and opportunity.

BITanium is contributing to this shift through its graduate development programme, mentorship culture and policies that actively support women in balancing career and personal aspirations. From providing fully paid maternity leave to creating leadership pathways, the company is helping to shape a future where women not only participate in tech – but lead it.

Carrying the momentum forward

While Women’s Month serves as an important annual reminder, at BITanium we believe recognition shouldn’t end in August. This September, we honour the women who paved the way for progress and those who continue to break barriers today. Their stories are proof that technology is not only about systems and platforms – it is about people, purpose and the courage to shape the future.