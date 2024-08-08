Celebrating Women's Month: Empowering female entrepreneurs with HONOR 200 Series

Celebrating Women’s Month.

August in South Africa marks Women’s Month, a time to celebrate the extraordinary strength, resilience and ingenuity of women who shape our nation. While traditionally recognised as daughters, mothers, sisters and wives, women are now increasingly acknowledged as powerful entrepreneurs.

In South Africa, women are breaking barriers as CEOs and company founders in unexpected industries such as steel and construction, IT and software and agriculture. These trailblazing women all began with a single vision – a bold idea.

As more women defy traditional norms and shatter gender stigmas, the demand for versatile and powerful tools to navigate the business world grows. Enter the HONOR 200 Series, a powerhouse smartphone range crafted to support and enhance the fast-paced and dynamic lifestyles of aspiring and accomplished businesswomen across various sectors.

Become an influencer.

To illustrate the importance of the HONOR 200 Series, here are five industries where these entrepreneurs can leverage these devices:

Photography, content creation and fashion design

For those in photography, content creation or fashion design, the perfect picture, video or clothing design speaks volumes. Female entrepreneurs in these fields require a device that can bring their creative vision to life. The HONOR 200 and HONOR 200 Pro feature an unparalleled 50MP triple camera system with the AI Portrait Engine, co-engineered with Studio Harcourt. This feature allows users to produce studio-quality images with professional lighting and shadow effects on a budget, making it ideal for start-ups.

Technology and app development

Women are making significant strides in technology and app development, a field once dominated by men. Innovators in this sector need tools to conceptualise, create and simplify daily tasks. The HONOR 200 Series, equipped with MagicOS 8.0, offers an AI-driven interface that adapts to individual habits, streamlining workflows and boosting productivity. With MagicOS 8.0, these entrepreneurs can focus more on innovation and efficiency.

Legal and consultancy services

In legal and consultancy services, confidentiality and data security is paramount. Entrepreneurs in these industries can trust the HONOR 200 Series with their sensitive information.

With the Parallel Space feature, users can separate their work and personal data efficiently. This next-generation feature ensures sensitive client information remains secure and distinct from personal applications when on the go, enabling legal professionals to store and manage their documents without the worry of security risk.

Event planning and management

Event planners and managers rely on creativity, organisation and seamless communication. The HONOR 200 Pro and HONOR 200, featuring a high-resolution display and 5G capabilities, support real-time collaboration with clients and suppliers. Ergonomically designed for all-day use, the devices come with features like the 3 840Hz risk-free Dimming Display, Circadian Night Display and Dynamic Dimming, ensuring comfort during constant use.

Architecture and design

In architecture and design, precision and uninterrupted workflow are crucial. The HONOR 200 Pro, powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen3 AI chip, runs complex design software smoothly. With a 5 200mAh silicon-carbon battery offering all-day battery life, businesswomen can tackle time-consuming projects without interruption.

Content creation at its finest.

Women’s Month is a reminder of the power and potential of women in all spheres. With tools like the HONOR 200 Series, female entrepreneurs are well-equipped to lead, innovate and inspire.

Pricing and availability

The HONOR 200 Pro is available in Ocean Cyan and Black, while the HONOR 200 comes in Moonlight White and Black. These devices are available at local network providers or retailers for R19 999 and R15 999, respectively.

Purchases include free gifts worth R6 999, such as an HONOR SuperCharge plus the cable, a screen protector, free postal repair with pickup and delivery service, a three-year battery health protection warranty, and a 180-day screen accident warranty (excluding labour fees).

For more information, please visit HONOR at https://www.honor.com/za/phones/honor-200/.