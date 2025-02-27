Celeste Koert takes the helm at Accenture Song South Africa

Celeste Koert succeeds James Barty, who has been in the role since April 2024.

Accenture Song (formerly Accenture Interactive) has announced a strategic leadership change in South Africa, appointing Celeste Koert as the new lead effective immediately.

Koert succeeds James Barty, who has been in the role since April 2024 and will continue to support Koert in an advisory capacity.

“Barty has been a visionary leader in the industry, and I’m humbled to build on the strong foundation he has laid. His visionary leadership and unwavering commitment to excellence have not only propelled the business to new heights, but have also paved a solid substance for the next chapter of growth and innovation,” said Koert.

According to the company statement, Koert brings over 20 years of experience in digital customer transformation to her new role. With a proven track record of building and scaling digital businesses, she has led high-performing digital customer teams across Africa, partnering with clients to reimagine and deliver their digital customer ambitions. Her expertise spans multiple industries, including banking, telecoms, retail, energy and mining, with a focus on digital design and product innovation, marketing excellence, service transformation as well as sales effectiveness.

This leadership change will further enhance Accenture Song’s strategic focus on placing creativity at the heart of transformation, the company notes. By blending technology, creativity and deep industry expertise, the business aims to drive relevance, innovation and sustained growth for its clients. With Koert at the helm, the Accenture Song team is primed to continue pushing boundaries and delivering innovative solutions that address clients' evolving needs, fostering deeper and more meaningful connections. This shift underscores the business’s dedication to helping clients stay ahead in an increasingly competitive and fast-paced market, it says.

“I believe in the power of creativity reinvention and to shape the future. By embracing digital transformation and fostering innovation, I am committed to helping our clients reimagine what’s possible. Together, we’ll craft solutions that not only solve today’s challenges but also pave the way for tomorrow’s opportunities – turning bold ideas into impactful realities,” adds Koert.

Accenture Song has extended its gratitude to Barty for his contributions to the growth and success of the business. He was described as an integral contributor whose creativity, strategic vision and leadership helped shape the innovative solutions and transformative experiences clients received.

Throughout his career, Barty has remained committed to the belief that creativity and innovation are the cornerstone of building meaningful brand value.

“It has been an honour to lead and collaborate with such a talented Accenture team, bringing together the undeniable power of new technologies and the inherent emotion in bold, creative ideas. As I step into my next chapter in an advisory role to Song, I am confident that the foundation we’ve built together with the amazing talents we have across the business will continue to inspire growth, spark new ideas and drive transformative change for our clients for years to come.”