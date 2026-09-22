Cell C CEO Mendes buys R20.8m in company shares

Cell C CEO Jorge Mendes. (Image supplied)

Cell C CEO Jorge Mendes has bought nearly R20.8 million worth of shares in the company in two on-market transactions.

A JSE disclosure shows Mendes acquired 52 187 ordinary shares at R23 each on 17 September, for a total of R1.2 million.

Four days later, on 21 September, he bought a further 740 000 shares at R26.50 each, worth R19.61 million.

The two transactions total 792 187 shares, with a combined value of R20.81 million.

Both purchases were made on-market and were in Mendes’s direct beneficial interest. The required clearance for the transactions was obtained.

The disclosures were made in compliance with paragraphs 6.77 to 6.89 of the JSE Listings Requirements.

Since taking over as Cell C CEO in June 2023, Mendes has led a broad turnaround of the financially-distressed operator, starting with an overhaul of its executive committee and the recruitment of experienced telecoms executives, including several from his former employer Vodacom.

He subsequently drove a brand refresh, including a new identity, products, retail stores and rebuilt digital channels, as Cell C sought to return to sustainable growth and profitability.

The turnaround also involved cutting debt from R9 billion to R3 billion, and restructuring network and roaming arrangements.

In November 2025, Cell C listed on the JSE and its first results as a listed company showed the operator continuing efforts to strengthen its balance sheet and stabilise the business.