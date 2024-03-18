Cell C taps Safaricom for chief officer of sales

Chris Lazarus, Cell C chief officer: sales, distribution and regions.

Cell C has appointed Chris Lazarus as chief officer: sales, distribution and regions, reporting directly to CEO Jorge Mendes.

In a statement, the mobile operator says with over 30 years of experience in the financial services and telecommunications industries, Lazarus brings a wealth of expertise and leadership to his new role.

He has held various leadership positions, including his most recent as chief enterprise officer of Safaricom Ethiopia, where he played a pivotal role in establishing the telecoms business, says Cell C.

It adds that the successful launch of the network in 2022 served a market of 120 million people, marking a milestone for the Vodacom Group's expansion into Ethiopia.

Before Lazarus joined Safaricom Ethiopia, he cultivated his expertise in customer solutions, partner management, product development, go-to-market strategies and regional operations at Vodacom SA.

He started at Vodacom by overseeing corporate sales, and later transitioned to leading key regions, such as Gauteng, Limpopo and eventually KwaZulu-Natal, as managing executive.

According to Cell C, under his leadership, these regions experienced growth, robust market share and customer loyalty.

Lazarus spearheaded the expansion of network infrastructure in KwaZulu-Natal, achieving 98% 4G population coverage and the launch of 5G in 2020, says the telco.

His initiatives extended beyond urban areas to rural areas, fortifying the enterprise business and broadening the brand's footprint beyond traditional mobile services, it notes.

With a foundation built on academic achievements − including an MBA from Henley Business School and completion of the Advanced Executive Programme with the University of South Africa − Lazarus brings a deep understanding of telecoms and a commitment to professional excellence to his new role, says Cell C.

Lazarus comments: “Cell C's dedication to customer-centricity and innovation in the telecommunications industry aligns perfectly with my own professional values. I look forward to leveraging my experience and expertise to drive growth, strengthen partnerships and enhance regional operations to meet the needs of our customers and stakeholders.”

“We are delighted to welcome Chris Lazarus to the Cell C team,” says Mendes. “His extensive experience and proven leadership will be instrumental in driving our sales, distribution and regional strategies forward.”