César Cernuda, President at NetApp, Receives Prestigious HITEC 100 Recognition for 2026

NetApp® (NASDAQ: NTAP), the Intelligent Data Infrastructure company, today announced the inclusion of César Cernuda, President at NetApp, in the esteemed 2026 HITEC 100 list honoring 100 technology leaders of all backgrounds whose leadership and innovation are shaping the future of the global technology ecosystem. The list recognizes executives whose impact extends beyond their organizations and advances opportunity by embracing underleveraged, forward‑thinking talent.

As part of its ongoing commitment to growth, excellence, and measurable impact, HITEC also announced a strategic evolution of the HITEC Awards program. The HITEC 100 award will continue to embody the organization’s Architects of Growth ethos by celebrating exceptional industry leaders whose influence extends beyond their organizations. These honorees are setting industry direction, driving innovation at scale, and expanding opportunity through inclusive leadership.

“At NetApp, I have had the opportunity to transform the technology industry by enabling enterprises to build Intelligent Data Infrastructure that unlocks the full value of their data,” said César Cernuda, President at NetApp. “Being recognized as a 2026 HITEC 100 honoree reflects how our approach is helping lead the industry into the AI era. I hope that my work at NetApp inspires the next generation of technology leaders to take an active role in shaping the future of the industry.”

The 2026 HITEC 100 honorees include some of the most respected technology leaders from Fortune 100 and global enterprises, spanning roles such as CEOs, CIOs, CTOs, and senior technology executives across diverse disciplines. This year’s class reflects the breadth and strength of the technology ecosystem, with leaders representing multiple industries, geographies, and organizations.

“I am so proud of the 2026 HITEC 100 honorees—they are at the top of their game and demonstrating what it means to be an Architect of Growth in a global, technology-driven world,” said Miriam Hernandez-Kakol, Chair of the HITEC Board of Directors. “They create collaborative networks rooted in shared values and a culture of excellence. Their leadership shows what it takes to create enduring value across a broader ecosystem.”

The HITEC 100 reflects a rigorous and comprehensive recognition process designed to honor the most impactful technology leaders across the global ecosystem. Honorees are selected based on leadership impact, scope and scale of influence, contributions to innovation and technology, and a demonstrated commitment to developing future leaders.

To view the complete HITEC 100 list, please click here. For more information about NetApp, visit: https://www.netapp.com/

For more information, please contact Cristin Aguilera, Programs Director, at cristin@hitecglobal.org.