CestaSoft Solutions launches Zyrix: AI-first platform powering digital impact for modern enterprises

CestaSoft Solutions, a 100% women‑owned level two B-BBEE technology company, announced the official launch of Zyrix, an AI‑first, human-centric solutions platform engineered to catalyse innovation to redefine product engineering. Purpose-built to deliver cutting-edge AI technologies, the platform equips organisations with futuristic tools to address their most intricate operational challenges.

Initially featuring test automation and data integrity capabilities, Zyrix stands ready to provide autonomous testing and comprehensive data assurance within a unified, no-code framework. This empowers businesses to deploy superior software more rapidly and extract reliable, audit-ready insights from their data assets.

About the AI capabilities:

Zyrix Unified Test Automation Platform: A next-generation solution engineered for modern, multicloud environments. This intuitive no-code platform combines large language model (LLM) intelligence with cost-efficient agentic automation to deliver software quality at DevOps speed:

60% higher testing productivity

80% reduction in test maintenance

10× faster time-to-market

Seamless CI/CD and DevOps integration

LLM-generated tests and one-click execution

AI-crafted user journeys and BDD scenarios

Zyrix Data Integrity Platform: A comprehensive solution for organisations to manage, validate and govern their data effectively. Built to meet the dynamic challenges of complex data ecosystems, it empowers both technical and non-technical users with a powerful no-code interface. This enables efficient data cleansing, robust data quality management and seamless data governance.

Up to 95% data accuracy improvement for smarter decision-making.

60% boost in regulatory compliance.

50% faster data reconciliation via AI-driven rules.

Connectivity to 100+ data sources across on-premises and cloud.

AI-powered data profiling, anomaly detection and lineage tracking.

This end-to-end platform enables enterprises to accelerate digital transformation through an AI-first lens to maintain high standards of reliability, compliance and customer experience.

Value proposition it offers to enterprises

Built on artificial intelligence, Zyrix addresses critical business challenges:

Delivering flawless application performance.

Ensuring trust, integrity and compliance across complex data ecosystems.

Accelerating software release timelines.

Maximising the value of data assets.

Strategic impact

Zyrix empowers South African enterprises to lead in the digital era, enabling faster software delivery, uncompromised data trust and resilient operations. By AI-driven test automation and data integrity capabilities, Zyrix is not just enhancing enterprise performance but shaping the future of quality engineering and data governance in South Africa.

From the CEO

“Enterprises can no longer choose between software quality and data reliability; success demands both,” said Malini Bandi, Founder and CEO, CestaSoft Solutions. “Zyrix provides a cohesive, AI‑driven approach that accelerates innovation, enhances customer experience and drives sustainable growth.”