Cheatsheet: The cloud made clear: Why now is the time to change up your IT

whitepaper Talking cloud means talking business.

By now you’ve definitely heard of the cloud. In our home lives, we store our stuff “in the cloud”, and we know that it ought to be simpler, safer and smarter.

But as a finance professional, it would be nice if someone put “the cloud” into business terms instead of technical terms. We’re going to do that right here.

We all know how to use computers and the software they run. For finance professionals, Excel is a good example: it’s like a comfy armchair – the go-to software that we’re all happy with.

We all have files on our computers, too. Sometimes they got lost or stolen, and that was a problem. So companies invested in servers and security to keep files safe and share them within the business.

But the cloud philosophy says: instead of computer effort happening on all our individual devices, now that we’re all connected to the internet, why not do computer work remotely?

