Chiaki Mukai and Masanori Sugiyama Appointed as External Directors of Axelspace Holdings

Axelspace Holdings Corporation is pleased to announce that it welcomed Chiaki Mukai and Masanori Sugiyama as external directors, and established a new management structure.

Background of External Director Appointments Through Axelspace Corporation, its consolidated subsidiary founded in 2008, the company has been expanding space business utilizing microsatellites. We have successfully developed, manufactured, and operated a total of 10 satellites, including WNISAT-1, the world's first observation satellite of Arctic sea ice, and RAPIS-1, the first satellite that Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) entrusted to a space venture for both development and operation. "AxelGlobe" is the first commercial Earth observation constellation in Japan, and has been providing satellite imagery data to hundreds of client companies via our partner companies across approximately 30 countries worldwide.

In 2022, we announced the "AxelLiner" business, which evolved from its original dedicated satellite business. AxelLiner offers a one-stop solution for microsatellites, covering everything from initial feasibility study to design, manufacturing, launch, and on-orbit operation. In July of this year, we started a new service called "AxelLiner Laboratory (AL Lab)," focusing on on-orbit demonstration for space components.

With the appointment of these two new external directors, we aim to further strengthen our management team and accelerate the growth of both the AxelGlobe and AxelLiner businesses, bringing space utilization services employing microsatellites to broader society.

