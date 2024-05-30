The Children vs Champions campaign is sponsored by Dell Technologies and three of its authorised distributors – Tarsus, Pinnacle and Axis.

Children take on Springbok rugby players Eben Etzebeth, Deon Fourie and Manie Libbok in a sustainability and e-waste quiz.

The campaign is aimed at building public awareness about sustainability and electronic waste.

The E-Waste Recycling Authority (ERA), an organisation championing e-waste management, infrastructure and networks in South Africa, has partnered with Dell Technologies and its authorised distributors – Tarsus, Axis and Pinnacle – to raise awareness around e-waste and sustainability. With more than 60 million metric tons of e-waste generated globally every year, it has become critical to focus on smart solutions to the e-waste problem. As per the campaign tagline: ‘Creating a Sustainable Future’, ERA has made educating people about e-waste entertaining and informative as children take on Springbok Rugby stars Eben Etzebeth, Deon Fourie and Manie Libbok in a challenging quiz.

In the campaign, the three Springbok rugby players face off against kids as they answer questions about sustainability and e-waste – who will become the ultimate eco-experts? Throughout the campaign, people are encouraged to join the e-waste conversation, standing the chance to win tickets to the upcoming Springbok games or a sustainably made Dell laptop.

Children vs champions: E-Waste Recycling Authority reimagines sustainability conversation with technology.

Children vs champions: E-Waste Recycling Authority reimagines sustainability conversation with technology.

“Become sustainable… and go green!” say Etzebeth, Fourie and Libbok in the campaign video series, which goes live across ERA’s social media pages from May. Etzebeth had to leap for the skies like never before when he took on a young girl whose impressive e-waste and sustainability knowledge gave him a run for his money! Despite the tough match, all three Springboks showed that they don’t just wear green, they talk green as well, and are committed to protecting the planet.

In addition to helping the South African public understand the extent of the e-waste problem, the campaign also encourages people to recycle their waste in an ethical and sustainable way. E-waste has a negative impact on the environment if it is not recycled correctly and ERA has a comprehensive list of e-waste recycling drop-off points around the country. Living sustainably with technology means ensuring all ageing and failed products should be discarded using trusted e-waste recycling points that prevent the materials from ending up in landfill.

“E-waste is virtually 100% recyclable,” says Ashley du Plooy, Chief Executive Officer at ERA. “Old mobile phones, a washing machine – anything with a cable or battery should be recycled as it contains mixed materials such as wiring, plastic, hazardous materials and even gold. If it is disposed of correctly, it doesn’t harm the environment and can be re-used in new products.”

The collaboration with Dell Technologies aligns with both companies’ commitment to sustainability. While technology is key to unlocking transformational opportunities, it is critical to maintain a delicate balance through a holistic approach built on sustainable IT approaches and best practices. Dell Technologies has a strong focus on addressing climate change and minimising environmental impact with ambitious net zero goals and innovative, sustainable technologies and solutions. Dell Technologies addresses the full life cycle – from increasing the use of recycled materials and minerals in products to making devices easier to repair and responsibly recycle.

“Dell Technologies and ERA share a commitment towards sustainability and promoting e-waste responsibility,” says Doug Woolley, General Manager for Dell Technologies South Africa. “This forms part of our 2030 vision as an organisation. It is also an approach that can be felt in how we create and package our products – sustainability is an inherent part of our organisation.”

Recycling, re-using and repairing technology – these three Rs combine to form an essential part of the circular economy, ensuring items are used more than once, repaired to ensure longevity and recycled to ensure sustainability. The circular economy focuses on reducing waste and emissions through the constant cycle of materials so there is less damage to the environment.

The Children vs Champions campaign tackles the very real challenge of e-waste facing the country and the continent, educating South Africans and the world about the crucial role they can play in resolving the sustainability and e-waste problem.

ERA is a Producer Responsibility Organisation (PRO) dedicated to the improvement of e-waste recycling in South Africa and a leader in electronic waste management. This campaign recognises the huge environmental impact electronic waste has on the environment and is dedicated to reducing the ratio of waste-to-landfill to protect people and the planet.

To win one of six Dell computers or four Springbok test tickets, South Africans need to visit the Childrens vs Champions website and answer the question: ‘How do you deal with e-waste at home?’ The competition ends on 31 July 2024. Find out more about Children vs Champions by visiting the website or contacting the call centre on 021 072 0186.