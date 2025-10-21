ChipAgents Raises Oversubscribed $21M Series A to Redefine AI for Chip Design

Today ChipAgents, the agentic AI platform transforming chip design and verification, announced the close of a $21 million Series A funding round, bringing the total fundraise to $24 million to date. This latest round closed with Bessemer Venture Partners, with strategic backing from Micron, MediaTek, Ericsson, and additional top semiconductor companies. Also participating in the round are notable angels including new advisors, Wally Rhines, Raúl Camposano,and Jack Harding, and existing support by ScOp Venture Capital (Ivan Bercovich) and Amino Capital, fueling the company’s expansion of product development, customer acquisition, and strategic industry partnerships.

ChipAgents’ mission is to bring the power of AI to the heart of chip design and verification. Every engineer should be empowered with tools that make the most complex aspects of hardware development faster, more intuitive, and dramatically more productive. Chips are the foundation of our digital world, yet the process of building and verifying them remains slow, costly, and labor-intensive. By rethinking workflows with AI, ChipAgents shortens design cycles, accelerates innovation, and helps semiconductor companies deliver breakthroughs that will shape the next decade of technology.

“Electronic design automation (EDA) has powered decades of semiconductor progress, but today’s engineers still struggle with fragmented toolchains, steep costs, and workflows that haven’t kept pace with rapidly growing chip complexity,” said Founder and CEO, Professor William Wang. “As designs scale, productivity gains have slowed and verification remains highly manual. Our vision is to change that. With ChipAgents, we’re introducing a unified agentic AI platform designed to automate routine tasks, accelerate design and verification, and enable AI-native workflows that help engineers focus on innovation rather than repetitive effort.”

Building on the momentum of its seed round, ChipAgents saw a 6,377% surge in monthly usage in the first half of 2025, leveraging agentic AI to accelerate RTL code generation, testbench creation, debugging, and verification through intuitive, language-based commands. The result: expedited time-to-market, cost reductions, and a redefined benchmark for productivity in chip development. Across independent teams, ChipAgents achieves 80% higher productivity in verification compared to industry practices and is deployed at 50 leading semiconductor companies, showcasing its ability to deliver real-world value at scale. The company sees a 50x YoY growth in annual recurring revenue (ARR) in the beginning of its second year.

"ChipAgents has demonstrated itself as having the best product in the market that does AI-powered RTL design, debugging, and verification for chip developers,” said Lance Co Ting Keh, Venture Partner at Bessemer Venture Partners. “We’re impressed by Professor William Wang’s deep technical expertise and the exceptional team of AI and hardware design experts he’s assembled. ChipAgents’ agentic approach to AI chip design integrates seamlessly across the entire chip design workflow, bringing together disparate EDA tools from spec ingestion to waveform analysis, which we believe is the right way to tackle this complex, multi-step process. The feedback from customers and technical experts validates that ChipAgents isn't just automating individual tasks, but creating a true force multiplier for hardware design engineers.”

“Micron Ventures supports bold AI companies led by visionary founders developing transformative technologies. ChipAgents’ mission to reinvent chip design through AI agents aligns closely with our focus, especially as chipmakers require faster, more intelligent design solutions to meet the accelerating demands of AI hardware. At this pivotal inflection point, ChipAgents presents a high-impact opportunity to invest in the future of semiconductor development,” said Henry Huang, Investment Director at Micron Ventures.

ChipAgents has also bolstered its leadership team with the formation of a world-class advisory board composed of several of the semiconductor industry’s most distinguished veterans. The new board includes Wally Rhines, former CEO of Mentor Graphics (now Siemens EDA); Raúl Camposano, former CTO of Synopsys; Jack Harding, former CEO of Cadence; and Erez Tsur, former CEO of Cadence Israel. Collectively, with additional guidance from founding advisor, Dr. John Bowers, these silicon luminaries bring decades of experience in building and scaling the very companies that have defined the EDA landscape.

"ChipAgents demonstrates the major impact that AI can have on the full range of integrated circuit design tasks,” said Wally Rhines. “I’ve met with three major semiconductor companies that have done competitive assessments of AI-based design solutions, and ChipAgents is the number one choice at all three.”

"ChipAgents is pioneering a new era in semiconductor design, where AI and engineering expertise converge for smarter solutions. The implications for the semiconductor industry are nothing short of transformative, and I’m excited to support their mission,” said Raúl Camposano.

