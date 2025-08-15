CIO Faith Burn takes up new role at Land Bank

Faith Burn, chief technology and operations officer of the Land Bank.

Technology executive Faith Burn has been appointed as chief technology and operations officer (CTOO) of the Land and Agricultural Development Bank of South Africa (Land Bank).

Established in 1912 and reconstituted in 2002, the Land Bank is a wholly government-owned agricultural development finance institution, with a mandate to support commercial and new entrance farmers and agriculture enterprises. It also aims to promote inclusive growth, transformation, employment and food security.

According to a statement, Land Bank CEO Themba Rikhotso is spearheading the implementation of a new strategy towards a more sustainable organisation.

As a result, the bank’s board approved a revised operating model and macro-organisation structure for implementation, effective April 2024. This also led to the creation of the CTOO role.

“The CTOO position is responsible for the provision of information technology and operations strategies, coupled with technology services to Land Bank and its subsidiaries. The ambit of the role includes the entire IT and OT [operational technology] value chains, as well as the operational processes, such as client services, property, security, etc.

“A central focus of the role is the provision of operational excellence and technology innovation throughout the cross-functional business and technology processes for the entire business and ensuring business strategy objectives are well supported,” according to the statement.

Burn’s most recent high-profile role was that of CIO of power utility Eskom, for a period of five years.

Her LinkedIn page shows she has held roles like group CIO of Tsebo Solutions Group, CIO/head IT Africa at Novartis, chief audit executive/head of internal audit at Airports Company South Africa, as well as associate director at Deloitte and Touche SA, among others.

Commenting on her new role, the CTOO says the bank’s mandate of improving food security, among others, is tightly linked to her purpose. “For me, this role enables me to place an enhanced focus on my objective of living a life of significance and impacting the lives of South Africans.”