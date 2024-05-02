CipherWave SD-WAN revolutionises communications

Shamith Maharaj, CEO of CipherWave.

Software-defined wide area network (SD-WAN) technology is poised to reshape the connectivity landscape, offering three key benefits for business.

So says Shamith Maharaj, CEO of CipherWave, who believes SD-WAN is fundamentally revolutionising how businesses connect.

Maharaj says: “Legacy wide area networks (WANs), once the workhorses of enterprise connectivity, are struggling to keep pace with the demands of today's cloud-centric applications. Businesses need a more dynamic, secure and cost-effective solution. This is why we believe SD-WAN technology will reshape the connectivity landscape.”

He explains: “Traditionally, businesses relied on expensive MPLS circuits, creating a rigid and costly network infrastructure. SD-WAN breaks free from this model. It allows businesses to leverage a hybrid network, seamlessly integrating broadband internet with other connections. This flexibility translates to significant cost savings.”

But cost reduction is just the tip of the iceberg, he says. SD-WAN offers all-important security and empowers businesses to prioritise critical applications. “Imagine seamless video conferencing and uninterrupted VOIP calls. SD-WAN intelligently routes traffic based on application needs, guaranteeing a smooth user experience for your employees and exceptional service for your customers,” he says.

The CipherWave advantage

Maharaj says CipherWave's SD-WAN solution offers a compelling alternative to traditional MPLS networks, delivering a trifecta of benefits: dynamism, security and affordability.

He says this powerful combination offers a unique set of advantages:

Streamlined operations: Eliminating the need for complex configurations and time-consuming manual interventions, CipherWave's SD-WAN simplifies branch deployments and ongoing network management, freeing up IT resources for more strategic initiatives.

Unmatched scalability: As the business scales new heights, the network needs to keep pace. SD-WAN ensures organisations have the bandwidth and performance needed to support future growth.

Secure application growth: CipherWave's SD-WAN seamlessly integrates with industry-leading security solutions, ensuring data remains protected across the entire network.

Cloud: CipherWave's solution supports secure access to cloud services, data centres and SaaS applications, allowing you to leverage the latest technologies with confidence.

Maharaj says: “In today's dynamic business environment, a robust and adaptable network is not a luxury – it's a necessity. CipherWave's SD-WAN solution provides the foundation for a secure, scalable and cost-effective network, allowing businesses to focus on what matters most – innovation and growth.”