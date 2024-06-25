Cirrus Logic Unveils Its Latest Additions to Its Family of Professional Audio Converters

Cirrus Logic (Nasdaq: CRUS) today unveiled the latest devices in its Pro Audio product family: a series of digital-to-analog converters (DACs) and an ultra-high performance audio CODEC that set a new standard for the prosumer and professional audio markets. These new solutions cater to the needs of recording artists, live performers, and audiophiles, delivering transparent audio converters to ensure recording and playback without any compromise in sound quality.

This launch expands on last year's successful analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) launch. Crafted with a focus on superior analog functionality and digital integration, these devices from Cirrus Logic offer exceptional performance, minimal power requirements, and innovative features like hybrid gain control, addressing longstanding audio challenges in the industry.

“True transparency in audio—that’s the hallmark of Cirrus Logic’s Pro Audio Family. It’s not just about sound, it’s about the authenticity from creation to consumption. Our commitment is purity in audio reproduction, ensuring that what you hear is as true to the original as possible,” said Eddie Sinnott, Director of Product Marketing. “With this new series of flagship audio products, we’re setting a gold standard for both professionals and prosumers, enabling our customers to create distinctive products with the confidence of our world-class engineering and support.”

Cirrus Logic CS4308P/CS4304P/CS4302P DACs and CS4282P CODEC

Designed with ease of use in mind, the Cirrus Logic Pro Audio 8-channel DAC CS4308P, 4-channel CS4304P, 2-channel CS4302P and CODEC CS4282P seamlessly integrate within a wide range of audio equipment. These new devices offer configurable advanced digital filters allowing our customers to define their signature sound. Cirrus Logic designs the devices with users in mind, making them as simple as possible to integrate and extract their full potential.

“As a long-time user of Cirrus Logic, we are excited about the new additions to its family of DAC and CODEC products being launched today,” said Simon Jones, CTO, Focusrite Group. “Cirrus Logic’s desire to keep setting the benchmark in audio quality is evident. These devices are designed to flawlessly integrate with a diverse spectrum of audio equipment, from USB audio interfaces to professional speakers and musical instruments. The addition of a hybrid gain control system into the CODEC and new ADC’s is a game changer for system integration that we really appreciate. At Focusrite, crafting audio interfaces is not just our business; it’s our passion. We bridge the gap between the artist and the audience, ensuring the sound conveyed is pristine.”

Exceptional Efficiency with Leading-Edge performance

The Pro Audio family also offers industry-leading power efficiency at 10 mW/ch for the 8/4-channel DACs, underlining Cirrus Logic’s longstanding commitment to bringing energy-efficient products to market. These new devices are 32-bit offering sample rates of up to 768 kHz, providing 129 dB of dynamic range for the CS4302P/CS4282P and 123 dB for the CS4304/8P. THD+N for these devices are all -114 dB or lower.

Product Availability

Samples of the CS4304/8P DACs and the CS4282P are available to order now. The converters are controllable and configurable using Cirrus Logic’s SoundClear Studio software, which is available at www.cirrus.com. Samples of the CS4302P DAC will follow, later in the year.