Cisco sponsors IT Business Development Executive category at Wired4Women Awards

Smangele Nkosi, General Manager of Cisco South Africa.

Cisco is proud to sponsor the IT Business Development Executive category at the 2025 Wired4Women Awards, reinforcing its commitment to recognising excellence in South Africa’s ICT sector.

“These awards align with our mission to empower individuals through technology, celebrating female leaders who drive business growth and innovation,” says Smangele Nkosi, General Manager of Cisco South Africa.

“Women are a key component to shaping the future of ICT, yet representation remains a challenge. Recognising and supporting women in the industry is essential to accelerating digital transformation and economic growth. Through the Cisco Networking Academy – one of the continent’s leading skills development initiatives – we have trained nearly 260 000 South African students, 50% of whom are women, equipping them with the digital skills needed to excel in the evolving technology landscape.”

Launched in 2024 by the Wired4Women Tech Forum and ITWeb Brainstorm, the Wired4Women Awards celebrate exceptional women across South Africa’s tech sector, recognising C-level leaders and trailblazers, as well entrepreneurs, innovators and rising talent.

Nkosi has been instrumental in steering Cisco’s efforts to bridge the digital skills gap, promoting youth development and creating equal opportunities, especially when it comes to the advancement of women in this sector. At the inaugural Wired4Women award ceremony on 22 May last year, she was named the winner of the IT Business Executive award

“By sponsoring this category, Cisco continues to support the growth of the sector and individuals leading its evolution. We celebrate the exceptional women driving change and look forward to a future where leadership in technology reflects the diverse talent of South Africa,” says Nkosi.

Recognising female excellence

With 13 categories spanning a wide range of roles, from C-level leaders to innovators, entrepreneurs, emerging talent and students, these awards aim to ultimately inspire more young women to pursue careers in technology.

Following the announcement of the finalists at the end of February, a rigorous adjudication process will determine the winners, who will be revealed at the Wired4Women Awards Banquet on 3 April, at The Forum, Hyde Park, Johannesburg.