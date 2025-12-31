City Power’s IT systems suffer outages

Power utility City Power’s IT systems are experiencing outages that are affecting critical services for Johannesburg residents.

In a statement yesterday, City Power informed customers that both the Forcelink and SAP systems are currently experiencing a temporary outage.

According to the power utility, the system disruption affects a number of critical services, including the logging of service queries, outage reports, dispatching of technical teams, and access to customer account information.

“Although this may affect the timely response and allocation of resources to attend to outages, our operations on the ground remain unaffected, with manual systems kicking in,” says Isaac Mangena, City Power’s spokesman.

“Our IT department is currently working to resolve the issue and restore full system functionality as soon as possible.”

In the interim, City Power says as customers are unable to log queries through the usual platforms, it urges them to report faults and service-related issues via the City of Johannesburg Contact Centre on 0860 56 28 74 and select option two.

For any escalation customers are urged to ensure they provide reference number for ease of following up, it adds.

“We will continue to communicate with customers and provide updates through our social media platforms. We sincerely apologise for the inconvenience caused and appreciates your patience and understanding.”