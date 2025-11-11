Clear Flow from KSA and Sparks from Morocco Win Alshaya Starbucks Sustainability in Action Award at INJAZ Al-Arab YEC 2025

Clear Flow, a team of Saudi high school students (Photo: AETOSWire)

Two student-led innovations from Saudi Arabia and Morocco earned top honors at INJAZ Al-Arab Youth Entrepreneurship Celebration (YEC) in Cairo, showcasing how young Arab entrepreneurs are transforming sustainability challenges into practical solutions.

The Alshaya Starbucks Sustainability in Action Award honored two standout projects: Clear Flow from Saudi Arabia in the high school division, while Sparks from Morocco in the university category. The teams were selected from 22 competing teams representing 12 countries at the region’s flagship youth entrepreneurship event, held under the patronage of His Excellency Mostafa Madbouly, Prime Minister of Egypt.

Clear Flow: Reducing Single Use Cup Waste

Clear Flow, a team of Saudi high school students, addressed Starbucks' single-use coffee cup waste by proposing a returnable cup system linked to the app ‘EcoCup’. This app integrates with Starbucks Rewards to track returnable cup usage and reward customers. The team thoughtfully considered the entire lifecycle of the initiative, incorporating collection bins and cleaning solutions for the cups, as well as incentivized recycling bins for paper cups to further reduce waste.

Sparks: Adopting Sustainable Habits

Sparks from INJAZ Morocco, created a platform that encourages customers to adopt sustainable habits while earning rewards. Their app allows users to scan a QR code after making eco-friendly choices in Starbucks stores, such as recycling, using personal cups, or collecting used coffee grounds. These actions earn ‘EcoPoints’, which can be redeemed for rewards via the Starbucks Rewards app, further motivating sustainable behaviours.

Mohammad Mahmoud, Senior Vice President of Starbucks at Alshaya Group, and one of this year’s judges, said: “Both Clear Flow and Sparks showcase how young people are using creativity to serve their communities. Their innovations are practical, purposeful, and deeply connected to the values we share at Starbucks. We are proud to recognize their work and support the next generation of changemakers shaping a more sustainable future across the Arab region. By giving future generations the tools, confidence, and platform they need, we’re seeing complex sustainability challenges turned into practical, testable solutions.”

Akef Aqrabawi, President and CEO of INJAZ Al-Arab/JA MENA, said: “These winning projects exemplify how youth innovation can drive sustainable solutions for our region’s most pressing challenges. Through our partnership with Alshaya Starbucks, we continue to give young people the skills and confidence to turn ideas into action. The diverse range of award winners at YEC 2025 demonstrates how young Arab entrepreneurs across MENA are addressing challenges through technology, creativity, and practical problem-solving, contributing to the UN Sustainable Development Goals and their countries’ national visions,” he added.

Beyond the sustainability awards, YEC 2025 celebrated excellence across various entrepreneurship categories. Among the winners, Qeshour from Oman emerged victorious, claiming the coveted “Company of the Year” title in the university track, while Ecorock from Palestine demonstrated exceptional talent and was awarded “Company of the Year” in the high school category.

Product of the Year recognition went to Rooh from KSA in the university track and Raicom from the UAE in the high school track. The new Global Impact category saw victories from Catalyth from Tunisia in the university track, and Peelup from Bahrain taking home the award in the high school category.

This year’s edition further featured a coveted Innovative Award, highlighting the best entrepreneurial ventures, with LYNQ from Bahrain winning in the university track, and Neuromove, a venture from Lebanon, claiming the high school track award.

The Alshaya Starbucks Sustainability in Action Award builds on The Starbucks Foundation and Alshaya Group’s three-year partnership with INJAZ Al-Arab/ JA MENA through EmpowerME, a regional program that equips youth with entrepreneurial skills, sustainability awareness, and practical experience. In its first year, the program has already engaged over 86,000 young people across the region.

