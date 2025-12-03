Cloud + data = AI

Embracing cloud-native AI. (Image: Datacentrix)

Cloud has become the backbone of modern business, but its true value only fully emerges when paired with data and artificial intelligence (AI). As Jaap Scholten, Head: Group Hybrid ICT Strategy at Datacentrix and COO at eNetworks, a wholly owned Datacentrix company and ISP, explains, the cloud is often the unsung hero – quietly enabling data, the raw material from which intelligence is forged.

From cloud adoption to intelligent transformation

Too often, Scholten explains, cloud adoption is seen as a tick-box exercise, focused on moving applications from on-premises to the cloud. “But the real opportunity here lies in transformation, and at the heart of this is data. If cloud is the behind-the-scenes champion, then data is the golden thread weaving intelligence throughout the enterprise.

“At the end of the day, AI is only as effective as the data it consumes, and the cloud is essentially the ecosystem where this data converges. By unifying structured and unstructured data from across the enterprise, organisations unlock richer insights.”

Cloud powers AI at scale

For AI to deliver enterprise-grade value, it needs infrastructure that can handle unpredictable workloads, vast data volumes and complex integrations. “Unfortunately, traditional IT infrastructures can limit the speed, volume and flexibility required to make AI impactful,” Scholten notes.

“What is required is a cloud-native architecture able to provide the elasticity, connectivity and continuous data flows that allow AI to operate seamlessly across the business, detecting anomalies, trends and opportunities as they happen.”

While technology provides the foundation, the true measure of cloud-enabled AI lies not in the tools themselves but in the tangible business outcomes they enable, he adds.

Turning potential into performance

Yet, while the combination of cloud and AI unlocks enormous potential, success is not a given.

Organisations must navigate a set of practical and strategic challenges to realise meaningful value. These include reliable connectivity, safeguarding data, addressing cultural shifts and proving clear return on investment (ROI).

“These hurdles require deliberate planning and execution,” Scholten continues. “Only by tackling them head-on can businesses turn cloud-native AI into a sustainable competitive advantage.”

By aligning scalable cloud infrastructure, intelligent AI capabilities and a strong data-driven culture, businesses can unlock new levels of agility, innovation and resilience.

“Many companies might wonder where to start,” says Scholten. “The first step is a strong data strategy. Piloting AI use cases early and embedding governance throughout the cloud are also essential. Addressing challenges upfront ensures the transformation remains both secure and sustainable.

“The message is clear: organisations that embrace cloud-native AI today will define the competitive edge of tomorrow.”

