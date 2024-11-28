Cloud, on-premises or hybrid? How the options stack up

Sanette Wehmeyer, Sales Executive, InfoTech.

As South African organisations strive for greater agility and scalability, the debate over cloud, on-premises and hybrid IT environments is intensifying. While many businesses have traditionally preferred to maintain direct control over their IT environments, more are now turning to cloud or hybrid models to benefit from operational cost efficiencies. However, this decision isn’t always straightforward, says Sanette Wehmeyer, Sales Executive at Infotech.

“Organisations are becoming more open to cloud and hybrid options because they offer flexibility, scalability and the ability to shift from capital to operational expenditure,” says Wehmeyer. “But whether cloud delivers meaningful cost savings compared to on-premises depends on a variety of factors, including the workloads, the data involved and the specific needs of the organisation.”

Wehmeyer points out that cloud storage often appeals to organisations because of its low upfront costs. “With cloud, you only pay for what you use, and it’s structured as an operating expense. This is particularly attractive for businesses with fluctuating demands or limited budgets,” she explains. “On the other hand, on-premises hardware requires significant upfront capital investment. Companies need to purchase servers, storage devices and networking equipment, and there are additional costs for installation and set-up.”

Beyond the initial investment, the ongoing maintenance and operational costs also differ significantly. According to Wehmeyer: “Cloud providers handle the maintenance of their infrastructure, which can reduce some burdens for organisations. However, companies still need to manage their configurations, data and backups, so there are operational expenses to consider. With on-premises systems, organisations are responsible for everything – from IT staff salaries to power, cooling and regular upgrades.”

Another major consideration is scalability. “Cloud is highly scalable,” she says. “If you need more capacity, you can simply scale up, and if your requirements decrease, you scale down. You only pay for what you use. On-premises systems don’t offer that flexibility. Expanding capacity means purchasing and installing more hardware, which can lead to either underutilised or overburdened resources.”

Wehmeyer also highlights redundancy and reliability as key factors in the decision-making process. “Cloud providers usually replicate data across multiple data centres, so redundancy is built into their pricing. Achieving the same level of redundancy with on-premises systems means buying additional hardware and managing backups, which increases costs.”

While cloud may seem more cost-effective in the short term, Wehmeyer cautions that long-term costs need to be carefully evaluated. “Cloud costs increase over time as your data storage needs grow or as you require more services. On-premises hardware, however, amortises over time. Once the initial investment is made, storage costs can decrease, provided the infrastructure is well-utilised and efficiently managed.”

Hidden costs can also tip the scales, she warns. “With cloud storage, data egress fees – the cost of downloading your data – can add up quickly. There are also optional add-ons, such as analytics tools or artificial intelligence services, that might push up the bill. On-premises environments, meanwhile, face costs from unplanned downtime, equipment failures and the need for disaster recovery solutions.”

Ultimately, the best approach depends on the organisation’s unique needs. “Cloud storage is often cheaper and more practical for smaller businesses, organisations with fluctuating workloads or those needing global access and collaboration,” says Wehmeyer. “In contrast, large enterprises with predictable workloads and strict compliance requirements may find on-premises solutions more cost-effective over time. That said, hybrid models are becoming increasingly popular. They allow organisations to enjoy the best of both worlds – leveraging the flexibility of cloud for dynamic needs while retaining the control and cost predictability of on-premises systems for long-term or critical workloads.”

In South Africa’s evolving IT landscape, there’s no one-size-fits-all solution. As Wehmeyer concludes: “Organisations need to carefully evaluate their workloads, compliance requirements and cost structures before deciding on their IT strategy. A hybrid approach often offers the balance they’re looking for, but it requires careful planning to maximise its benefits.”

For more information on how to navigate these options, visit www.infotech.co.za.