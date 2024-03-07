Cognite Co-Founder Geir Engdahl Appointed Chief Product Officer

Geir Engdahl Appointed Chief Product Officer (Photo: Business Wire)

Cognite, a global leader in industrial software, announces Geir Engdahl as Chief Product Officer. Engdahl will direct overall product strategy and execution for the company's data and AI portfolio which includes leading global industrial data platform Cognite Data Fusion.

"Cognite is now in scale-up mode with its data and AI deployments across all the world's regions in the energy, manufacturing, and utilities sectors, delivering high value to our customers," said Girish Rishi, CEO of Cognite. "Geir Engdahl brings a founder's perspective, customer empathy, and technology differentiation to scale Cognite's charter to be the provider of choice in the industrial sector."

"The last several years as CTO and leading engineering at Cognite have been exhilarating as I have served our customers, partners, and teammates,” said Engdahl. “Cognite's industrial domain data AI portfolio is scaling across sectors and use cases, and we are even more committed to delivering contemporary, secure, scalable solutions to our growing base."

Cognite's engineering and product footprint is scaling beyond Norway in the US and India.

Engdahl’s history also includes founding Snapsale in 2011, a machine learning classifieds startup. He served as CEO and CTO until the company was acquired by Schibsted in 2017. He also served as a senior software engineer for Google. Engdahl has a master's degree in computational science from the University of Oslo and received a silver medal from the International Olympiad in Informatics.