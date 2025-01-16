Cognite Recognized as a Leader in Industrial Data Management Solutions

Verdantix Green Quadrant: Industrial Data Management Solutions 2025 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Cognite, the global leader in AI for industry, today announced it has been named a Leader in the Verdantix Green Quadrant: Industrial Data Management Solutions 2025 report for providing a market-leading DataOps and AI platform for enterprise-scale, complex Industrial Data Management (IDM) projects.

The report recognizes Cognite's platform, Cognite Data Fusion, for its deeply configurable unstructured and structured industrial data orchestration, fast-paced product development, and world-class offering for complex asset-heavy industrial data and AI projects.

Cognite received a perfect score for its ‘data modeling’ capabilities, the foundational element of Cognite Data Fusion that enables Cognite customers to adapt to emerging trends and stay ahead in a rapidly evolving technological climate. Additionally, Cognite received perfect scores across 'indirect industrial data acquisition,' 'platform development environment,' and 'platform APIs,' and the highest score for 'unstructured data utilization’ of all data platforms reviewed.

Verdantix also highlighted Cognite Atlas AI as an example of innovation in making industrial AI work for practical applications. With its focus on real-world usability, Cognite Atlas AI was called out for its ability to streamline agent-driven data retrieval and interpretation, supported by an industrial benchmarking report that helps organizations select the most suitable LLMs for their specific use cases.

“Industrial data management solutions play a critical role in enabling organizations to effectively integrate and leverage their data, particularly as AI becomes increasingly central to industrial operations,” said Joe Lamming, Senior Analyst, Industrial Transformation at Verdantix. “Cognite’s market-leading data modeling capabilities contextualize diverse data types, from structured time series to unstructured documents. We see such capabilities as vital for bridging the gap between raw data and actionable insights and automation. Solutions like those offered by Cognite show how industrial knowledge graphs can ground AI applications in domain-specific, cross-referenced truth, enabling organizations to build useful information systems in complex OT, IT, and ET environments.”

"Data modeling is the cornerstone of Cognite's approach to tackling complex industrial challenges," said Geir Engdahl, Chief Product Officer at Cognite. "Our advanced techniques, including our industrial agent workbench Cognite Atlas AI™, bridge the gap between raw data and actionable insights, making information accessible and meaningful to both humans and AI systems. As generative AI reshapes the industrial landscape, our commitment to robust and flexible data modeling ensures we empower customers with the right foundation for innovative AI-powered solutions tailored to their operational realities."

Cognite Data Fusion serves as the cornerstone of Cosmo Energy's Digitalization (DX) aspirations," said Noriko Rzonca, Ph.D., Chief Digital Officer Cosmo Energy Holdings. “Generative AI-driven data modeling with Cognite empowers our operations to be safer and more optimized. We are thrilled to see them receive this well-deserved recognition as a leader in Industrial Management Solutions."

