Common governmental digital identity platform in the works

From left: BMA commissioner Dr Michael Masiapato, SARS commissioner Edward Kieswetter, GPW CEO Alinah Fosi and DHA director-general Tommy Makhode.

Three government entities will tap into the South African Revenue Service’s (SARS’s) technology capacity to modernise all civics and immigration services.

This forms part of multi-party agreements between SARS, the Department of Home Affairs (DHA), the Border Management Authority (BMA) and Government Printing Works (GPW).

The first agreement was signed by SARS commissioner Edward Kieswetter and DHA director-general Tommy Makhode, reviving a 2010 direct master agreement between the entities. The agreement aims to deepen collaboration on digital platforms to improve services and enhance data.

The second compact is a memorandum of understanding between the DHA, SARS, BMA and GPW, as part of a step to create the governance framework to enable, strengthen and oversee the evolving strategic partnership between the parties.

In a statement, the DHA says the agreements reflect all parties’ commitment to a “whole-of-government approach” that breaks down silos and puts the needs of the people first.

The direct agreement between the DHA and SARS will see the launch of an electronic travel authorisation (ETA) system to digitalise and automate immigration procedures to eliminate inefficiency and fraud.

Furthermore, the collaboration covers the integration of home affairs services with banking platforms to expand access to smart ID and passport services to more bank branches and banking apps, the creation of an option to select courier delivery of documents that eliminates collection of documents at DHA offices only, upgrades to the movement control system at all ports of entry, and introduction of smart IDs for naturalised citizens and permanent residents.

The home affairs department notes the list of reforms represents the “most immediate” priorities for the next 12 months, with many more to follow over the term of the seventh administration.

Home affairs minister Dr Leon Schreiber states: “It is difficult to overstate the significance of what we have jointly achieved with [the] adoption of this historic agreement. SARS is a world-class institution that must never be taken for granted, and I want to thank the commissioner and his team for their visionary commitment to breaking down silos in the interests of South Africa.

“The beauty of this shared approach is that delivering on our vision to digitally transform home affairs services will yield major benefits to both us and SARS. For example, the creation of a biometrically-secure digital identity platform will enhance the ability to crack down on fraud and collect outstanding revenues, while the digitalisation and automation of immigration processes through the ETA will improve customs collection.”

Kieswetter comments: “The agreements prove the success of a whole-of-government approach to tackle modern and sophisticated challenges that government faces. The opportunity to have a common platform dealing with a unique digital identity for individuals and entities will help government to ensure there is only one identity through which the individual interacts with government.

“This unified platform will surely prevent double-dipping, such as when an individual receives a grant while they are in government employ. It will also build a smart modern organisation that makes the movement of people seamless.”

Makhode says the revival of the agreement between DHA and SARS represents the right step in dealing with myriad challenges faced by home affairs. “Creating a smart digital platform to achieve free movement of people, while ensuring undesirable individuals are detected, will be a giant leap forward.

“Extensive use of digitisation, including the use of biometrics, is the way the department will operate. This collaboration will accelerate initiatives such as electronic travel-permits, digitisation of the naturalisation process, and implementing more efficient permanent-residency protocols.”

SARS has consistently deployed technology-based solutions to help increase compliance levels and yield gains for the fiscus.

In 2025/26, SARS will focus on addressing the tax gap to improve revenue collection by improving taxpayer compliance and trade facilitation by leveraging artificial intelligence and data science, reveals the budget Estimates of National Expenditure document.

The new agreements are also in line with the Digital Transformation of Government Roadmap, which Cabinet approved on 26 March.

BMA commissioner Dr Michael Masiapato highlighted the importance of the use of a digitisation process in ports of entry and border law enforcement areas.

“The multiparty agreement signed today will enhance the relationship that has already been in place with SARS. The existing vibrant relationship will benefit immensely from this agreement and create real value for travellers in and out of the country, while enhancing the capability to stop the movement of illegal migrants.”

GPW CEO Alinah Fosi notes: “GPW is part of the digital ecosystem, and this agreement will therefore assist the organisation with delivery on its mandate and strategic role, and vision as a certification authority and digital trust centre.

“GPW will serve the role of verification and certification of digital IDs using e-government platforms to enable South African citizens to access their service at a touch of a button, using mobile technology as well.”