Comtel cuts prices across entire home fibre range

Comtel’s purpose remains connectivity. (Image source: 123RF)

Since 2005, Comtel has built much of its reputation providing connectivity services to South African businesses.

Residential fibre has always been available through Comtel, but it has historically represented a smaller part of the company’s strategic focus. Comtel grew primarily by providing reliable connectivity to business clients with demanding technical and operational requirements.

Instead of chasing the lowest price in the market, Comtel invested in technical capability, complex client environments and long-term relationships with business clients.

A bigger focus on fibre-to-the-home (FTTH)

Comtel is significantly expanding its residential fibre business while continuing to invest in and grow its established business services.

While many ISPs are implementing price increases, Comtel is moving in the opposite direction – delivering the biggest home fibre price reduction in the company’s history.

As part of this strategy, Comtel conducted a comprehensive review of its residential fibre pricing and package portfolio across the fibre networks it supports.

Over the past two years, Comtel has absorbed price increases rather than passing the full impact on to residential fibre clients. During the same period, the company has worked to improve its internal cost structures, increase efficiencies across its core network infrastructure and optimise how its connectivity services are delivered.

These improvements have enabled Comtel to reduce pricing across different home fibre packages. Reductions vary depending on the fibre network and package, with reductions exceeding 20% in some cases.

The new pricing therefore represents more than a short-term promotion. It reflects improvements in Comtel’s underlying cost structures and network efficiencies, allowing the company to offer more competitive residential fibre pricing on an ongoing basis.

“Lower prices should not mean lower service standards. Our aim is to provide more affordable home fibre without compromising the responsive support and accountability clients expect from Comtel. Business connectivity remains central to who we are, and we are bringing that same long-term commitment to our growing residential offering,” said Aren Cooper, Marketing Specialist at Comtel.

For home fibre clients, the proposition is straightforward: competitive residential fibre pricing backed by experienced technical teams.

Comtel home fibre across multiple fibre networks

Comtel provides affordable home fibre services in Cape Town and other covered areas across South Africa through a range of established fibre network operators.

People can visit https://www.comtel.co.za/ or https://sales.comtel.co.za/ to check fibre coverage at their address and view the relevant Comtel home fibre options available in their area.

Business experience behind Comtel home fibre

Comtel is applying the service principles developed through its business connectivity experience to its home fibre offering. Residential clients can expect responsive support, clear communication and accountability throughout their service experience.

One company connecting homes and businesses

Comtel has always operated across both business and residential markets, with a broader purpose of connecting people and organisations.

The stronger focus on residential fibre is therefore not a move into an unrelated market or a move away from business connectivity. It is a natural extension of more than two decades of connectivity experience and an additional part of Comtel’s long-term growth strategy.

Comtel will continue investing in and growing its established business services while increasing its investment, product development and marketing activity in the residential fibre market.

For residential clients, this means benefiting from the technical expertise, communication and accountable service standards that Comtel has developed through its longstanding business relationships.

For business clients, Comtel’s continued investment in business connectivity remains central to the company’s strategy.

Comtel’s purpose remains connectivity – connecting homes, connecting businesses and connecting South Africa.

Residential fibre availability depends on the fibre network installed at each address. Clients can check their coverage to view the available Comtel packages, speeds and monthly pricing in their area.