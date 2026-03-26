Connectivity: Cheap wins the quote; reliable wins the renewal

Justin Mackenzie, managing director of VO Connect.

There is a familiar moment in almost every connectivity procurement process. The technical discussions have taken place, coverage has been confirmed, and service levels have been outlined. Then the spreadsheet comes out, and the conversation narrows to a single question: can it be done for less?

Price matters. It always will. But in connectivity, focusing only on the monthly fee often obscures the bigger picture. Installation is not the end of the journey. It is the beginning of an operational dependency that can either strengthen a business over time, or quietly introduce risk into its foundations.

South Africa’s digital infrastructure continues to expand at pace. Data centre investment is accelerating as global cloud and hyperscale providers deepen their presence in the region.

According to a report by the Africa Data Centres Association and Rising Advisory, Africa’s data centre capacity is expected to triple by 2030, reflecting the rapid growth of cloud services and digital workloads across the continent.

5G coverage has also widened significantly, with more than half of the population now within reach of a 5G network, signalling that next-generation connectivity is moving into commercial maturity.

On the surface, this suggests abundance. Yet many enterprises still encounter friction where it matters most: at the edge of the network. Activation timelines remain variable. Lead times are influenced by wayleaves, civil works, building access and year-end backlogs. Even in fibre-dense environments, installation can stretch across weeks or months.

The true cost of connectivity is rarely visible at signing. It emerges later, often under pressure.

This gap between national capability and local delivery is where risk quietly accumulates.

The true cost of connectivity is rarely visible at signing. It emerges later, often under pressure. When a branch cannot transact, when payroll systems fail to sync, or when a customer-facing platform goes offline, the commercial implications become immediate.

In more mature telecoms markets, complaints data consistently shows that provisioning delays, faults and instability are among the leading causes of customer dissatisfaction, particularly among lower-cost providers. The pattern is not accidental. When margins are compressed aggressively, operational resilience is harder to sustain.

It is in this context that the distinction between winning the quote and winning the renewal becomes clear. Competitive pricing may secure the initial agreement. Consistent delivery, stability and responsiveness secure the long-term relationship.

Installation itself is only the first step in that relationship. A live link does not automatically translate into a resilient network. Every connection must withstand power instability, seasonal traffic spikes, infrastructure damage, maintenance windows and unexpected upstream events.

The submarine cable disruptions of March 2024 offered a reminder of this reality. Multiple cable faults along Africa’s coastlines affected connectivity across several countries, including South Africa. While traffic rerouting mitigated some impact, the event exposed how dependent many networks are on limited paths. Architectures built with genuine diversity experienced degradation. Others experienced outages.

Resilience is therefore not a theoretical exercise. It is an architectural choice made at design stage.

One of the most common assumptions in network planning is that a single access medium is sufficient. In practice, no single medium is immune to disruption.

South Africa’s connectivity landscape is inherently hybrid. The most robust designs acknowledge this diversity and combine technologies intentionally, rather than relying on a single path to carry all operational risk.

Redundancy does not mean duplicating the same solution twice. Pairing fibre with licensed wireless can reduce time-to-value while creating failover at a lower cost than constructing two separate fibre paths. The objective is not excess. It is continuity.

Time-to-value itself is increasingly a competitive differentiator. Industry reporting highlights how installation timelines can be extended by administrative and logistical constraints. When a business delays a site launch or postpones a project because connectivity is not ready, the financial impact often exceeds any saving achieved through a lower monthly rate.

Resellers that prioritise predictable delivery alongside price are better positioned to protect their own margins and their customers’ trust. The ability to activate quickly, stabilise performance early, and transition smoothly into permanent architecture reflects operational maturity rather than marketing promise.

Ultimately, reliability should not be viewed as a technical specification alone. It is a commercial strategy. Stable connectivity enables cloud adoption, secure collaboration, digital transactions and distributed work without constant firefighting. Instability, by contrast, undermines confidence not only in the network but in the partner that recommended it.

As South Africa’s digital economy continues to scale, with rising traffic volumes and broader 5G availability, expectations will only increase. Fragile, single-link designs will be exposed quickly where downtime has immediate reputational and financial consequences.

This is why installation should be seen as the start of a lifecycle, not the conclusion of a sale. Planning for risk before it materialises, building in appropriate redundancy, and treating connectivity as foundational infrastructure rather than a commodity are what separate transactional providers from long-term partners.

Cheap may win the quote. Reliable wins the renewal.

The real test of a network occurs the first time something unexpected happens – not on signature or go-live. When that moment comes, the quality of design becomes visible, and the value of resilience moves from theory to tangible business continuity.

And that is where long-term relationships are either strengthened or quietly lost.