Construction starts on xneelo’s new Samrand data centre

Hosting solutions services provider xneelo has commenced construction on its second data centre in Samrand, Gauteng.

In a statement today, the company says this expansion marks a milestone in its long-term strategy to support customer growth and provide scalable, reliable infrastructure for South Africa’s growing business sector.

The new data centre will be modelled on xneelo’s first Samrand facility, while introducing efficiency improvements to support next-generation cloud, co-location and self-managed server products.

Samrand, located between Pretoria and Johannesburg, has emerged as a key hub for data centre infrastructure in South Africa. Its strategic location, reliable power supply and proximity to major business districts make it attractive for cloud service providers, hosting companies and IT firms.

“With more than two decades of hosting expertise, we know that infrastructure is the backbone of the digital economy,” says Deon de Villiers, xneelo CEO. “By expanding our Samrand footprint, we’re building for the future of South African businesses, ensuring they have the stability, performance and scalability needed to compete.”

“Our existing Samrand data centre was designed for operational efficiency and sustainability, and continues to outperform industry benchmarks for power efficiency,” says Juan-Pierre van Zyl, data centre facilities manager at xneelo.

“The new facility builds on this proven foundation, enabling higher energy capacity to support our expanding product portfolio, including the recent addition of Xneelo Cloud.”