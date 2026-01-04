Consumer Tech Growth to Reset in 2026 as Demand Shifts to Europe and MEA

NielsenIQ (NYSE:NIQ), a global leader in consumer intelligence, today released its 2026 Consumer Tech & Durable Goods (T&D) market outlook. In collaboration with the Consumer Technology Association (CTA), NIQ expects T&D global sales to level off in 2026 after a strong 2025. The sector is set to finish 2025 at roughly $1.3 trillion USD, up 3% from 2024, while 2026 overall sales value is projected to hold steady at an estimated -0.4% year over year (YoY).

While the global picture looks flat, the real story lies in the differences in regional and sector performance. Consumers overall remain careful with their spending and are prioritizing value for money—with a focus on products that offer enhanced performance, convenience, energy-saving, and/or durability. Brands and retailers that align pricing, innovation, and experience to region- and category-specific demand will win share of wallet.

“In 2025, global Consumer Tech & Durable goods purchases grew by a solid 3%. Growth is expected to slow in 2026, but most regions should remain stable or see modest gains. The exception is China, where elevated baselines from recent trade-in policies will weigh on performance,” said Julian Baldwin, President of Tech & Durables at NIQ. “Looking ahead, the next phase of growth will rely less on broad market recovery and more on how effectively brands tailor innovation, pricing, and features to meet local consumer expectations.”

Key insights and emerging trends for 2026 include:

Market Outlook : Consumer Tech & Durable Goods sales are projected to reach $1.3T in 2025 (+3% vs. 2024), before softening slightly in 2026 (-0.4% YoY). Growth will be led by Eastern Europe (+5%), Western Europe (+3%), MEA (+3%), and Latin America (+2%), while North America holds steady and Asia-Pacific declines (-3%, driven by China at -5%).

: Consumer Tech & Durable Goods sales are projected to reach $1.3T in 2025 (+3% vs. 2024), before softening slightly in 2026 (-0.4% YoY). Growth will be led by Eastern Europe (+5%), Western Europe (+3%), MEA (+3%), and Latin America (+2%), while North America holds steady and Asia-Pacific declines (-3%, driven by China at -5%). Sector Trends : Small Domestic Appliances (SDA) will grow, IT & Office will see modest gains, Major Domestic Appliances remain stable, and Telecom and Consumer Electronics experience slight declines.

: Small Domestic Appliances (SDA) will grow, IT & Office will see modest gains, Major Domestic Appliances remain stable, and Telecom and Consumer Electronics experience slight declines. Consumer & Product Dynamics : Value-for-money remains a top priority, meaning that product benefits must be both highly relevant and visible to shoppers. Replacement cycles for PCs and smartphones, combined with premiumization trends—AI-native PCs, Mini LED/OLED TVs, built-in appliances, and smart home appliances—will help drive demand. TVs get a boost from the 2026 World Cup, while open-ear headsets sustain momentum, and AI-enabled features with clear use cases offer premiumization potential.

: Value-for-money remains a top priority, meaning that product benefits must be both highly relevant and visible to shoppers. Replacement cycles for PCs and smartphones, combined with premiumization trends—AI-native PCs, Mini LED/OLED TVs, built-in appliances, and smart home appliances—will help drive demand. TVs get a boost from the 2026 World Cup, while open-ear headsets sustain momentum, and AI-enabled features with clear use cases offer premiumization potential. Strategic Considerations: Focus growth strategies on high-potential markets by volume and value. Monitor policy and trade factors, including evolving U.S. tariffs, China’s trade-in programs, and expanding competition from Chinese brands entering new markets, as affordability and accessibility drive AI adoption globally.

“Despite easing inflation and resilient demand in many regions, risks from tariffs and supply chain disruptions persist,” said Steve Koenig, Vice President of Research, Consumer Technology Association. “Consumers remain value-driven but are prepared to spend where they see compelling product features. Built-in Artificial Intelligence continues to present strong opportunity as a product differentiator, but adoption will depend on clear use cases that illustrate direct benefits and ROI.”

The outlook comes as NIQ leaders—including Julie Kenar, SVP Automotive Business, and Sherry Frey, VP Total Wellness—prepare to share insights at CES 2026, taking place January 6-9 in Las Vegas. For deeper insights, explore NIQ’s 2026 market estimate for Consumer Tech & Durable Goods.