Continuous Facial Recognition technology launches in SA to strengthen in-app security

The technology is being introduced locally by Flownamix Group. (Image source: 123RF)

Continuous Facial Recognition with Liveness is now available in South Africa, giving organisations a way to verify that the right person remains active throughout a digital session, not only at login.

The technology is being introduced locally by Flownamix Group as part of a launch that also includes Secure Enterprise Messaging. Both solutions are powered by YEO Messaging’s patented technology.

The introduction comes at a time when organisations are re-evaluating how they establish trust in digital environments. The rise of identity fraud, AI-enabled impersonation and increasingly sophisticated cyber crime is driving demand for technology that provides stronger identity assurance beyond the point of login.

According to the South African Banking Risk Information Centre (SABRIC), digital banking fraud incidents increased by 86% in 2024, while associated losses rose by 74% to nearly R1.9 billion. As organisations continue to expand digital services and customer interactions, maintaining confidence in a user’s identity throughout an interaction is now just as important as verifying it at login.

Together, Continuous Facial Recognition with Liveness and Secure Enterprise Messaging enable organisations to strengthen identity assurance across the digital journey. While Continuous Facial Recognition with Liveness continuously verifies that the authorised user remains present throughout a session, Secure Enterprise Messaging protects communications through verified identities and end-to-end encryption.

“Our partnership with YEO Messaging, combined with Continuous Facial Recognition (CFR) technology, represents an important step towards secure, identity-assured communication where the person receiving, viewing or acting on sensitive information can be continuously and confidently verified. For Flownamix Group, this partnership is not simply about adding another layer of authentication. We believe this approach will become increasingly important for regulated industries, enterprises and service providers that need to protect confidential information, reduce impersonation risk and strengthen accountability across digital interactions.”

Leon van der Merwe | Group CEO | Flownamix Group

“South Africa is experiencing exactly the fraud escalation we see across financial services globally. Organisations that verify identity at login and trust the session thereafter are exposed. Our partnership with Flownamix Group and ExSo brings continuous, on-device identity verification to a market where the demand for it is already urgent. At YEO, we are proud to be the technology powering this.”

Christo Conidaris | CRO | YEO Messaging

At the core of Continuous Facial Recognition with Liveness is YEO Messaging’s patented Continuous Facial Recognition technology, enabling organisations to embed continuous identity verification into existing web and mobile applications as an additional layer of identity assurance. Designed to integrate with existing authentication, identity and security environments, the solution strengthens security without replacing established technology investments or disrupting existing user journeys.

Unlike traditional authentication methods that verify identity only at login, Continuous Facial Recognition with Liveness confirms, in real-time, that the authorised user remains present throughout a digital session. Advanced facial mapping, anti-spoofing liveness detection and depth verification help detect impersonation and session hijacking in real-time, while a privacy-first architecture keeps biometric data securely stored on the user’s device instead of a central database.

Complementing Continuous Facial Recognition with Liveness, Secure Enterprise Messaging enables organisations to embed secure, identity-verified messaging, voice and video calling into existing applications. Delivered through the YEO Messaging SDK and YEO for Business, it combines verified identities with end-to-end encryption and enterprise-grade privacy controls to create trusted communications between customers, employees and partners.

Both solutions are designed to complement existing technology investments. Organisations can deploy Continuous Facial Recognition with Liveness, Secure Enterprise Messaging or both, depending on their existing security architecture, operational requirements and broader digital transformation strategy.

The initial market focus includes banking, financial services, fintech and insurance, where stronger identity assurance can support trust, compliance and accountability across digital interactions.

The solutions are now available in South Africa through Datanamix, SigniFlow and SMSFlow, with local support from Flownamix Group and YEO Messaging.

The launch follows a strategic commercial agreement with ExSo, the African licence holder for YEO Messaging’s technology, through which Flownamix Group has been appointed as a distributor within its territories.

As organisations continue to digitise customer engagement and business operations, the ability to establish and maintain trust throughout every digital interaction is becoming a critical business requirement. Through the introduction of Continuous Facial Recognition with Liveness and Secure Enterprise Messaging, Flownamix Group is helping organisations strengthen digital trust with technologies that integrate into existing enterprise environments.