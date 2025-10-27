Convera Executives Take the Stage at Money 20/20 USA to Share Vision for Secure, Borderless B2B Payments

Convera, a global leader in commercial payments, is on site at Money 20/20 USA this week as industry leaders gather to power the future of payments, fintech and financial services. From sessions on the global stage to the unveiling of dynamic data, Convera spotlights its mission to reimagine the future of business payments on a global scale.

Convera is also sponsoring Association for Financial Professionals (AFP) 2025 where Convera’s CFO, Michael Bourque, and VP, Global Head of Treasury, David Teirney, will share the stage with Alacriti to explore the importance of leveraging a single platform for domestic and international payments, digital-first connectivity, and the benefits of a one-stop-shop provider. Come visit booth #644 and register to attend Convera Live Boston After Dark event to network and connect live with industry peers.

“We’re reimagining the future of cross-border payments for businesses of any size and are thrilled to share our data-driven insights at Money 20/20, surrounded by industry peers who share the same sentiment,” said Patrick Gauthier, CEO, Convera. “We believe that collaboration is the key to purposeful innovation and learning from each other fuels Convera’s ability to continue to perfect money movement for businesses across the globe.”

Additionally, Convera is launching its annual Are You Ready for 2026? report during these events, which delivers a sharp, forward-looking analysis of the forces redefining global finance including:

Why central bank independence is under threat and what this means for FX markets.

How tariff-led fragmentation is reshaping supply chains and pricing dynamics.

The slow fade of the US dollar and what comes next for global currencies.

Actionable insights to help you navigate uncertainty and unlocking opportunity.

Heading to Money 20/20? Don’t miss Convera’s executive sessions or connect with the team:

Building AI-Driven Infrastructure to Accelerate Cross-Border Payments Innovation Monday, Oct. 27, 10:45 AM – 11:15 AM Led by Sudipto Das, VP, Engineering, Convera, this session will explore how generative AI is transforming the technical backbone of cross-border payments and will showcase how AI-powered knowledge pipelines break down silos by delivering contextual insights across departments.

Using an AI-Driven Approach to Safeguard Commercial Relationships Tuesday, Oct. 28, 10:30 AM – 11:00 AM Led by Sara Madden, CISO, Convera, this session will demonstrate how AI as infrastructure is not just a tool, but a strategic enabler for securing trust, mitigating risk, and building resilient commercial relationships in the age of digital B2B payments.

Global Payments Race: Redefining B2B and Fintech Strategies in a Borderless Era Tuesday, Oct. 28, 4:15 PM – 4:45 PM Led by Patrick Gauthier, CEO, Convera, this session will focus on how B2B payment practitioners can navigate this fast-evolving ecosystem, including the critical role of partnerships and “coopetition,” the impact of regulatory clarity on cross-border flows, and the importance of interoperability among increasingly instant and borderless payments.

To connect with Convera at Money 20/20 and to learn more about its cross-border payments capabilities, stop by the Converge Stage for a conversation.

For those who can’t make it to Money 20/20, learn more about how Convera is reimagining the future of business payments at an upcoming Convera Live event, touring cities around the globe in 2025 and 2026. Visit Convera Live to find an event near you.

