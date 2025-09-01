Corning Optical Communications partners with ICL Yushu Academy to boost fibre skills in Africa

Equipping students with the skills needed to contribute to Africa’s digital transformation.

Corning Optical Communications, which positions itself as a global leader in materials science and fibre-optic innovation, has partnered with ICL Yushu Academy to strengthen fibre technician training across Africa, addressing the continent’s growing demand for high-speed connectivity.

Headquartered in New York, Corning has a long legacy of technological breakthroughs, from the first glass bulbs for Thomas Edison’s electric light to the world’s first low-loss optical fibre in 1970. Its pioneering work in optical communications continues to transform network performance by increasing speed, scalability and capacity while reducing deployment costs. Today, Corning’s fibre solutions power everything from fibre-to-the-home and wireless networks to hyperscale data centres – the backbone of global connectivity.

In its recent Q2 2025 earnings call, Corning underscored massive growth opportunities in fibre deployment, driven by the rise of generative AI and global data centre expansion. While not directly linked to this new partnership, the outlook highlights the critical importance of skilled fibre technicians worldwide – and the need for training initiatives like those offered by ICL Yushu Academy.

Through this collaboration, ICL Yushu Academy will gain direct access to Corning’s expertise, technologies and international best practices, enhancing its training programmes and ensuring students are prepared to meet global standards. Trainees will receive hands-on experience with the same industry-leading fibre solutions used in telecoms networks and advanced data centres around the world.

“Partnering with Corning is a milestone for ICL Yushu Academy and for Africa’s growing telecommunications sector,” said Zach Yacumakis, CEO of ICL Yushu Academy. “By bringing Corning’s global expertise into our classrooms, we ensure that our students are trained to the highest international standards, ready to meet the continent’s rapidly expanding demand for fibre technicians.”

For the academy, the partnership not only strengthens its training capacity but also cements its role as a bridge between local talent and international technology leaders. For students, it enhances employability in a fast-evolving sector, equipping them with the skills needed to contribute to Africa’s digital transformation.