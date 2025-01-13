Corporate social investment initiatives can lead the charge in shaping industries

Harness your company’s CSI initiatives.

Traditionally, CSI initiatives have focused on giving back to communities with the objective of uplifting and sustaining these communities. Inge Lawrence, Head of Marketing and Public Relations from Bizmod, says an organisation’s CSI initiatives can extend beyond the traditional community support. “By identifying industry challenges and leveraging CSI initiatives to find solutions within the community, we are not only uplifting these communities but also providing a means to innovate and disrupt the market.”

Lawrence recommends the following steps to help harness a company’s CSI initiatives:

1. Defining purpose: Organisations should establish goals that align with their values and consider the impact they seek to achieve.

2. Identifying community needs: By engaging with the community and collaborating with stakeholders, to identify gaps and needs and how your initiatives can assist.

3. Addressing industry challenges: Through thorough industry research, networking and collaboration obstacles can be identified and then targeted initiatives created to address these.

4. Integrating community and industry aspects: Examine community dynamics and industry needs to identify gaps where CSI efforts align with industry requirements. Thus, uplifting communities and contributing to industry growth.

Bizmod’s partnership with Letsibogo Girls High School in Soweto is an example of how industry and community are working together. “The importance of education in underprivileged areas and its role in providing essential future skills is essential,” says Lawrence.

“Our goal has been to bolster educational support for the school, becoming a centre of excellence in mathematics, science, ICT, media and communication. It is important to continue to contribute to the development of ICT skills from a foundational level. For Bizmod, this includes providing theoretical knowledge and practical experience through their TalentKey internship programme. Lawrence says: “By empowering girls with practical skills, we are not only uplifting them and their community but also contributing to industry growth.”

Bizmod believes that genuine growth and prosperity stem from the development and empowerment of community, particularly girls and women. "Our commitment extends beyond financial contributions, emphasising the creation of meaningful and sustainable impact,” says Lawrence. “Our motto, 'Leaving people better off', underscores our commitment to purpose. We firmly believe that by uplifting others, we ultimately uplift ourselves," she concludes.

